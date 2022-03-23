Which Rocket Will Return to the Moon First? Comparing SpaceX’s Starship and NASA’s SLS

For about a decade, NASA and SpaceX have each been building a rocket aiming to send humans to the Moon for the first time since the 1970s. Years of development and many billions of dollars later, both rockets are now standing on their launch pads ready to blast off on their inaugural flights, possibly within the next few months.

The Starship rocket has been on a launch pad at SpaceX’s test site in Texas since early February. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on March 21 its first orbital flight is expected to launch in May, provided that the rocket’s engines are produced and installed on time. NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS), which was rolled out to a launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida last week, is targeting a similar launch window.

Largest rockets ever built

Both Starship and SLS are unprecedented in size, thrust power, and payload capacity. Whichever flies first will be the most powerful spacecraft launched in history. Both rockets consist of an upper stage, designed to carry cargo and crew, and a chunkier lower stage to boost the upper-stage capsule to their planned altitudes.

SLS, which stands at 322 feet tall with its upper stage, Orion, is slightly shorter than the Saturn V rocket (363 feet) that sent American astronauts to the Moon in 1969, but has 15 percent more thrust force, meaning it can lift a larger mass. SpaceX’s complete Starship is 394 feet tall, making it the tallest rocket ever built. The initial version designed for Earth orbital flight will have about 500,000 pounds, or 230 tons, of thrust power at sea level, Musk said in a tweet this week. Later versions of Starship will likely increase thrust as it aims for more distant destinations.