Home Set: Sunny Days Ahead

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a chic blazer and glowy face oil to a flowing floral maxi dress and effortless button-down, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Donni Waffle Button Down
Donni’s cult-favorite button-down waffle shirt is back and better than ever. It’s a relaxed yet stylish fit that you can throw on with just about anything, and it’s also a dream layering piece.
Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil
You already know that Charlotte Tilbury is the queen of flawless, glowy makeup, but let’s not forget that all beauty *looks* start with good skincare. The new Charlotte Tilbury face oil is a total overachiever in the best possible way; it’s infused with collagen, plant extracts and vitamins to nourish, moisturize and soothe, so you can get a head start on that glow.
Ba&sh Beck Dress
Spring dressing is finally here, and we can’t wait to live in breezy floral frocks for the foreseeable future. You can’t go wrong with this flowing maxi, which has a flattering v-neck and loose fit.
Aerie OG Groove 7" Bike Short
Bike shorts season has arrived, but why not mix it up a bit and try swapping out your usual basic black for a fun, seasonal style like these adorable ribbed shorts?
WhoWhatWear Collection Audrey Layered Blazer
We’re big fans of blazers around here, and this chic layered version is perfect for spring layering.