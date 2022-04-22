The Luxurious Body Oils for Hydrated and Radiant Skin

You already know how important moisturizing and hydrating is within your skincare routine, but don’t forget about putting the same amount of attention and effort into your body care products, too. No one wants dry, itchy and cracked skin, so it’s key to use ultra-moisturizing products that will really lock in hydration. Body creams and lotions are wonderful and crucial, but don’t forget about body oils, too.

If you’re concerned about covering your body in a layer of grease, don’t fret, as today’s body oils are lightweight, fast-absorbing and leave you with a luminescent glow. It’s all about finding the right formula, and once you do, you’ll see just how wonderfully luxurious and indulgent it feels to slather on a body oil. There are tons of body oils that are actually far less sticky than lotion, and they also tend to dry much faster, so you don’t wind up with leftover lotion residue all over your black pants.

Body oils are especially fitting during the summer, since they’re usually a bit more lightweight than creams, but still nourish and hydrate. They leave you with a natural, radiant glow, which is ideal for warmer weather since you tend to show a bit more skin during spring and summer. The best body oils also have ingredients that will not only hydrate and nourish skin, but also help brighten and smooth.

There are countless body oil options out there, for every skin type and concern, whether you’re looking for a subtle shimmer, a bronzed glow, a sumptuous scent or a fragrance-free formula for sensitive skin. Below, see the top body oils to use for hydrated, glowing and healthy skin.