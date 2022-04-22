The Luxurious Body Oils for Hydrated and Radiant Skin

You already know how important moisturizing and hydrating is within your skincare routine, but don’t forget about putting the same amount of attention and effort into your body care products, too. No one wants dry, itchy and cracked skin, so it’s key to use ultra-moisturizing products that will really lock in hydration. Body creams and lotions are wonderful and crucial, but don’t forget about body oils, too.
If you’re concerned about covering your body in a layer of grease, don’t fret, as today’s body oils are lightweight, fast-absorbing and leave you with a luminescent glow. It’s all about finding the right formula, and once you do, you’ll see just how wonderfully luxurious and indulgent it feels to slather on a body oil. There are tons of body oils that are actually far less sticky than lotion, and they also tend to dry much faster, so you don’t wind up with leftover lotion residue all over your black pants.
Body oils are especially fitting during the summer, since they’re usually a bit more lightweight than creams, but still nourish and hydrate. They leave you with a natural, radiant glow, which is ideal for warmer weather since you tend to show a bit more skin during spring and summer. The best body oils also have ingredients that will not only hydrate and nourish skin, but also help brighten and smooth.
There are countless body oil options out there, for every skin type and concern, whether you’re looking for a subtle shimmer, a bronzed glow, a sumptuous scent or a fragrance-free formula for sensitive skin. Below, see the top body oils to use for hydrated, glowing and healthy skin.
-
Jordan Samuel Skin Olio per Il Corpo Body Oil
Take a sensory trip to the Italian countryside every single time you douse your body in this oil, which contains olive oil, grapeseed oil and a citrus extract, for the dreamiest scent.
-
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Body Oil
Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge scent needs no introduction, and while the perfume is perhaps the most popular of the luxurious collection, you must try the equally indulgent body oil. It’s packed with argan oil (an antioxidant), sweet almond oil (to soften and moisturize) and apricot kernel oil (for extra shine), and has a smooth, non-greasy texture. It’s fragrant, yes, but in a subtle, delicate way.
-
Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil
Tata Harper’s soothing revitalizing oil is filled with clean yet potent ingredients like camellia seed oil, jojoba seed oil, sandalwood oil, citrus, evening primrose oil and more in order to hydrate and smooth out skin, plus it adds such a yummy scent. It’s a good option for those with sensitive complexions as well as anyone looking for some extra anti-aging properties, as it leaves you with softer, smoother and generally more healthy-feeling skin.
-
Alo Head-to-Toe Glow Oil
As you might have deduced from the name, Alo’s glow oil is *all* about a healthy shimmer. It’s not just aesthetics, though, as it contains lots of vitamin c-filled amla berry, turmeric, marula oil, aloe and avocado oil. It dries down fast but leaves you with the prettiest glow, and it’s also approved to use in your hair, too.
-
Supergoop Glow Oil SPF 50
I thought my days of tanning with any kind of oil (I’m loath to admit I was once a fan of a certain SPF 15 oil) were behind me, until I was introduced to Supergoop’s SPF 50 Glow Oil a few years back. It’s my favorite way to apply body SPF during the summer, since not only does it provide you with high sun protection, but it leaves your body with a shimmery, non-greasy glow that happens to have a lovely light-reflecting quality in the summer sun.
-
Tom Ford Soleil Brulant Shimmering Body Oil
Tom Ford’s Soleil Brulant just might be the most decadent way to apply any body oil, and it’s *so* worth the splurge. It’s a silky smooth, weightless formula that adds a luxe shimmer with just a hint of gold. It’s the perfect touch for your summer look, and the amber scent is absolutely delightful, too.
-
Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil
Summer Fridays first launched this body oil last summer, and now they’re bringing it back, just in time for the warmer weather. It’s a shimmery gold oil that rubs in easily and settles into your skin instead of on top, so you have a nice natural, lit-from-within gleam. It’s also ultra-hydrating, thanks to a combination of macadamia, jojoba, apricot kernel and sunflower oil.
-
Mutha Body Oil
Mutha’s body oil is nothing short of luscious; it contains plenty of vitamins and botanical seed oils, including rosehip oil, and it’s hypoallergenic. It rubs in easily and leaves you with a soft and subtle sheen.
-
Necessaire The Body Oil
Necessaire’s body oil is also a nice option for sensitive skin, since it’s made with all organic ingredients, including vitamin B7, vitamin C, vitamin E, calcium, magnesium, potassium and zinc, and doesn’t contain any artificial fragrances. It’s super nourishing and hydrating, and doesn’t leave any greasy residue.
-
Kora Organics Noni Glow Body Oil
Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics body oil is packed with noni extract, rosehip oil and sunflower seed oil, plus antioxidants. It’s super lightweight, but still really locks in moisture for smooth and hydrated skin.
-
Asutra Lavender Body Oil
If you want an ultra-soothing oil, look no further than this simple lavender body oil, which contains only natural, organic ingredients—in fact, the only ingredients are lavender oil and coconut oil, so this is another fantastic pick if you have sensitive skin. It’s nice any time of the day, but lavender is especially fitting when you’re ready to relax and get ready for bed. Apply it on damp skin right when you get out of the shower, put some pajamas on and let the self-care begin.
-
Herbivore Coco Rose Body Oil
This body oil is composed of a mixture of coconut oil, vegan squalane and rose; it’s gentle yet effective, absorbs quickly and leaves behind a subtle glow.