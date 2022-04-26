The Cool and Casual Bucket Hats for Sunny Days Ahead

The bucket hat trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the once decidedly uncool topper (long beloved by fishermen, dads and people who make the outdoors their entire personality) has cemented its place in cool girl fashion. Now that sunnier days are finally here and summer is just around the corner, hats are more necessary than ever. In fact, they might be the most crucial accessory for any warm weather ensemble, thanks to their ability to protect your face from harmful UV rays, though don’t forget to also slather on the sunscreen every single day of the year.

While there are plenty of chic chapeaus out there, don’t write off the bucket hat until you’ve tried it out. They’re incredibly easy to wear, and the brim is typically just wide enough to block the harsh rays, without taking up a ridiculous amount of space. Plus, bucket hats are actually comfortable, which isn’t always the case with stylish bonnets. They’re casual, relaxed and give off an effortless, low-key attitude, which makes them even more ideal for summer dressing, especially when you’re headed off on a beach day and need to throw a hat in your bag. Their durability and flexibility also makes the bucket hat an optimal choice when packing for a big trip, since they won’t get ruined in your suitcase.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Bucket hats aren’t just for casual dressing anymore, though, as they’ve been spotted everywhere from glossy magazine editorials to every model’s current street style to fashion week runways. Prada’s iconic nylon bucket hats are arguably the most well-known designer take on the topper, but there are also plenty of other high-end options, as well as cool and casual cotton styles and timeless raffia silhouettes. Below, see the most stylish bucket hats to shop right now.