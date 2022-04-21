The Sustainably-Focused Skincare Brands to Shop for Earth Day—And Always

It’s always important to be mindful of the environmental impact that our consumer habits have on the planet, and especially so during Earth Month. This year, consider making at least one eco-friendly swap in your daily routine, and more specifically, in your beauty regimen. While the beauty industry has long been one of the worst offenders in polluting the earth and draining natural resources, there’s been a positive turn around over the past several years, as numerous skincare brands have made a concerted effort to adopt more sustainable practices.
Unfortunately, there’s still a ton of greenwashing in the beauty industry, and it’s difficult to definitively label a brand as “clean” due to the lack of regulations and official certifications. While the beauty industry has a long way to go to achieve a more sustainable future, the good news is that plenty of brands are doing their part to get there, including employing more eco-friendly and ethical actions when sourcing ingredients and packaging products, as well as implementing environmentally-focused recycling initiatives and programs.
Even though there’s still major work to be done, every small change helps, so take a step in the right direction and make an effort to purchase your beauty products from sustainably-focused brands, whenever possible. It’s always important to shop with purpose, and if you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered. Earth Day 2022 is coming up on April 22, so get a little head start today. Below, see the worthy skincare brands that are giving back and focusing on sustainability initiatives this Earth Day.
-
Chantecaille
Luxe beauty brand Chantecaille has worked on multiple charitable collections and initiatives this year, and their most recent collab with The Elephant Project, just in time for Earth Day, is all about teaching the importance of conservation from a young age. The collection includes two limited edition elephant dolls, which can be purchased solo or with the new Bebe Face and Body Collection. All proceeds from the plush toys are donated to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. And don’t forget that all of the brand’s products are formulated without phthalates, sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, palm oil and GMOs.
-
Summer Fridays
Summer Fridays uses only vegan ingredients and all recyclable packaging, and for Earth Month, the brand partnered with environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay.
-
Tower 28
Clean beauty brand Tower 28 pledged to transition its packaging to at least 50 percent PCR (post-consumer recycled plastic) packing by 2023, and already started by repackaging their SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray, which is now made entirely using PCR. For Earth Day, Tower 28 is also donating $10 from every order over $50 on the brand’s website to a charity of the customer’s choice.
-
BareMinerals
BareMinerals launched a new mail-in recycling program, where customers add a recycling kit to their online order in order to receive a recyclable mailer, complete with a prepaid return label. They can then send back their empties in exchange for 20 loyalty points per kit returned.
-
The Outset
Scarlett Johansson’s new vegan skincare brand The Outset is all about “consciously clean” ingredients, and for Earth Month, the brand is continuing their partnership with One Tree Planted by planting trees at Highbridge Park, as well as donating 10 percent of their sales to the organization to support reforestation in California.
-
Tata Harper
Clean skincare pioneer Tata Harper has an ongoing partnership with Trees for the Future, and just in time for Earth Month, the brand launched their Restorative Eye Creme with refillable packaging, marking their second product with a sustainable refill system.
-
Fresh
Last year, Fresh launched their Forever Fresh initiative, in which the brand promised to work towards eco-friendly ingredient sourcing, packaging and climate action, including a goal of using 100 percent recycled materials for packaging by 2025. Fresh plans on using PCR materials for all of their plastic tube products by the end of this year, and the brand has an ongoing partnership with Save the Truffle, an organization that works to protect the white truffle’s ecosystem.
-
Eminence Organics
Clean skincare brand Eminence Organics is a Certified B Corporation, which is only given to companies that meet the highest social and environmental standards, plus public transparency and accountability, in working towards a more sustainable economy. The brand has an ongoing partnership with Trees for the Future, and plant a tree for every single product sold. They have a whole lot to celebrate this Earth Day, as they’re officially the first skincare company to reach a milestone 20 million trees planted through this initiative.
-
Luzern
For clean skincare company Luzern, sustainability isn’t just fad. The brand has focused on sustainable and green ingredients ever since its launch over two decades ago; Luzern also uses recycled glass bottles to package their products. Through Luzern’s ongoing ‘The Planet, People and Peace’ Initiative, the brand donates three percent of all profits to three charitable verticals; 1 percent to the planet, 1 percent to people and 1 percent to peace.
-
Kora Organics
Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics pledged to become certified by Climate Neutral for 2022, working to achieve carbon neutrality. Since last year, all Kora Organics products have been made with recycled, recyclable or biodegradable materials for packing, and the brand gained further recognition by launching products with refillable packing, including the cult favorite Turmeric Glow Moisturizer, Vitamin C Eye Cream and the newly released Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer, which come in refillable glass containers.
-
Origins
Origins uses all naturally-derived ingredients in its products. The brand has a longstanding partnership with One Tree Planted, and has worked with a number of other nonprofits over the years to plant over 2 million trees. For Earth Month, they also partnered up with National Geographic on a special gift set.
-
Byoma
Newly launched skincare brand Byoma proves that sustainable products don’t have to have a hefty price tag. Byoma is all about affordable, barrier-boosting skincare, with an emphasis on recyclable and refillable packaging. They also partnered with One Tree Planted, and for every product purchased, a percentage of the sale is donated to the organization.
-
Glow Recipe
Glow Recipe is perhaps best known for oft-viral products like their dew drops, a key component for a glazed donut vibe. The clean brand has a major focus on eco-aware packaging, including a new refill pod for their cult favorite Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream, which is made with 50 percent PCR materials. They also have an ongoing partnership with TerraCycle, a no waste program that makes recycling products easier than ever.
-
Natura
Brazilian brand Natura, which received B Corp certification in 2014, focuses on using Brazilian biodiversity ingredients within their products, as well as using recycled glass and recycled plastic for packaging. They work directly with local communities in the Amazon to source the ingredients in order to help conservation efforts, too, and they work with nonprofit local initiatives that support and invest in education.
-
Korres
Korres is a clean Greek beauty brand that focuses on natural, eco-friendly ingredients and products. They have a major recycling program and have focused on supporting local Greek farmers and workers since their launch in 1996. The sustainably-focused brand buys all of its plant materials from Greek farmers and uses 90 percent recyclable packaging, and for Earth Month, they released a new skin set that’s made entirely of recycled materials from their Recycle Lab in Athens.
-
One Ocean Beauty
In case you couldn’t tell from the name, One Ocean Beauty is all about water—in fact, the brand is inspired by the ocean. One Ocean Beauty sustainably creates its products using marine ingredients as well as recyclable packaging and materials. They have an ongoing partnership with Oceana, and have made major donations to help support ocean conservation.