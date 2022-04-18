The Modern Corset Tops That Are Fun, Fashionable and Actually Wearable

If there’s one item of clothing that proves fashion is cyclical, it must be the corset, which dates all the way back to the Victorian era. The modern corset had a real moment in the skin-baring days of the ’90s and early aughts, and it’s returned to the mainstream over the past few years, in no small part due to the massive popularities of shows like Netflix’s Bridgerton, because #Regencycore style is a whole vibe.
While the original corsets were (quite literally) bone-crushing garments intended to create an otherwise impossible silhouette (and also often caused actual fainting due to their restrictive structure), today’s corsets celebrate the female form. Instead of a hidden undergarment, the modern corset is a statement piece that’s meant to be shown off, as a fun, fashionable and feminine top.
Corset-inspired, bustier-esque tops are flattering and unapologetically sexy, and can be worn in so many different ways. While a classic boned bodice is always chic, there are also more subdued and subtle options, including long-sleeved sweater silhouettes, flirty floral lace-up tops and structured knit tanks, all in the corset and bustier-inspired vein. Below, see the best corset tops to shop now, to add a little Regency flair to your spring and summer ensembles.
Who What Wear Collection Lara Corset Top
For a soft, subtle and ultra-wearable take on the corset trend, try this cream-colored, cropped knit tank, which you can take from day to night in a second.
Dolce & Gabanna Black Grosgrain-Trimmed Lace Bustier Top
Few designers understand the art of the corset quite like Dolce & Gabbana. This sultry and chic black lace bustier top will ensure all eyes are on you, and we love that you can just as easily pair it with an oversized blazer and trousers as with a flared skirt or even jeans.
Reformation Barrett Lace-Up Linen Top
If you want a more subdued, softer take on the corset top, look no further than this romantic floral blouse, which has feminine lace-up detailing and reveals just a hint of skin.
Bevza Market Bag Knitted Bodysuit
A structured black bodysuit is so versatile.
Tiger Mist Geneva Corset Top
This cropped navy corset features classic boning and a trendy square neckline.
Khaite Maddy Ribbed-Knit Sweater
Khaite’s long-sleeved ecru sweater corset is a demure take on the trend.
& Other Stories Smocked Puff Sleeve Top
Think pink in this puff-sleeved smocked blouse.
Miaou Venus Corset
Go all in on the corset look with this fully boned top, complete with lace-up detailing all the way up the back.
Burberry Ribbed Silk-Blend Bustier Top
Burberry’s black bustier top is simple and sophisticated.
Isabel Marant Delphine Camisole
For a less constricting style, try this pale pink button-down top, with delicate spaghetti straps and romantic eyelet and lace accents.
Dion Lee Crewneck Corset T-Shirt
A classic white tee might not seem compatible with a corset, but check out Dion Lee’s chic crewneck for proof that the unexpected combination really does work.
Express Floral Off The Shoulder Corset Peplum Top
This floral off-the-shoulder silhouette is cottagecore at its finest.
Dolce & Gabbana Lace-Up Bustier Top
Make a statement in this luxurious satin front lace-up bustier.
Sea Vienne Strapless Bustier Top
You can’t go wrong with this crisp white bustier top, which is an instant summer staple.
Missguided White Floral Print Corset Top
This structured, flowery corset is one of those tops that you can easily dress up or down.
Safiyaa Amal Ribbed Cotton Bustier Top
A ribbed knit bustier tank top is the perfect way to test out the trend, for those that aren’t quite sure about boning and laces.
Zara Gingham Corset Top
This gingham cropped corset top has metal hook enclosures all down the front, for an alluring yet demure aesthetic.
Wayf Gathered Bustier Top
A long-sleeved, white ruched top is whimsical and wearable.
Fleur du Mal Vegan Leather Bustier
Embrace the vampy vibes in this vegan leather bustier, for an elevated dominatrix-esque take on the corset.