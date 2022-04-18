The Modern Corset Tops That Are Fun, Fashionable and Actually Wearable

If there’s one item of clothing that proves fashion is cyclical, it must be the corset, which dates all the way back to the Victorian era. The modern corset had a real moment in the skin-baring days of the ’90s and early aughts, and it’s returned to the mainstream over the past few years, in no small part due to the massive popularities of shows like Netflix’s Bridgerton, because #Regencycore style is a whole vibe.

While the original corsets were (quite literally) bone-crushing garments intended to create an otherwise impossible silhouette (and also often caused actual fainting due to their restrictive structure), today’s corsets celebrate the female form. Instead of a hidden undergarment, the modern corset is a statement piece that’s meant to be shown off, as a fun, fashionable and feminine top.

Corset-inspired, bustier-esque tops are flattering and unapologetically sexy, and can be worn in so many different ways. While a classic boned bodice is always chic, there are also more subdued and subtle options, including long-sleeved sweater silhouettes, flirty floral lace-up tops and structured knit tanks, all in the corset and bustier-inspired vein. Below, see the best corset tops to shop now, to add a little Regency flair to your spring and summer ensembles.