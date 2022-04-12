The Stylish Denim Skirts That Are Perfect for Warmer Weather

While a dependable, flattering and versatile pair of jeans are known to be a crucial aspect of any capsule wardrobe, let’s not forget about the other classic denim items that are just as key to any closet. A denim jacket is a go-to topper during the transitional months, and while jean shorts are a love or hate situation that continue to be a summer staple, there’s also the oft-forgotten denim skirt.
There have been countless iterations of denim skirts over the years, from the flower child-esque jean skirts of the 1970s to the acid wash aesthetic of the 1980s. And let’s not forget the infamous micro-minis of the early aughts, which were quickly followed by longer hemlines.
Even though the specific lines, hems and aesthetics of denim skirts have evolved over the years and waxed and waned in popularity, they’re more popular than ever as of late, and now that temperatures are rising, expect to see plenty of jean skirts in many a warm weather wardrobe.
Today’s denim skirts acknowledge the piece’s iconic past iterations, but with a distinctly modern, fresh and easier-to-wear tilt. There’s a denim skirt for everyone type of shopper, whether you’re looking for a classic distressed look, an embellished mini, a printed pattern or a dark wash midi. Below, see the best denim skirts to shop right now, just in time for spring and summer.
-
Carolina Herrera Denim Mini Skirt
This stretch mini from Carolina Herrera’s ’22 resort collection has an adorable A-line silhouette and distinctly vintage-inspired vibe.
-
J. Crew Denim Mini Skirt in Ecru
You already know the importance of a chic pair of white jeans, but what about trying the shade with a denim skirt? It’s the perfect summery aesthetic, and this particular ecru colorway is more versatile than a stark white.
-
Rails Canyon Skirt in Acid Black
For a denim skirt that works for pretty much every single season, consider this washed black button-down mini.
-
Kenzo Boke Flower Denim Workwear Midi Skirt
Kenzo’s light-wash denim midi hits just above the knee, for a more demure look.
-
Retrofete Willa Skirt in Ariel
Make a statement in this distressed denim micro-mini, which has pearl buttons and a subtle slit.
-
Loewe Blue Two-Tone Midi Skirt
This raw-hem midi has a dark denim front and washed denim back, with a slightly flared silhouette that would look so cute with a button-down and sandals or loafers.
-
Ba&sh Jetty Denim Skirt
The clean lines and contrast stitching give this Ba&sh mini a more elevated appearance than an unfinished raw hem, and the pockets are both stylish and useful.
-
Reformation x Net Sustain Jackie Printed Organic Denim Mini Skirt
If traditional blue denim isn’t your thing, try this printed mini, for a unique and unexpected interpretation of the classic item.
-
Jordache Vintage Women's Sloane Yoke Front High Rise Skirt
For a jean skirt with stretch, give this above-the-knee, high-rise version a go.
-
Ksubi Super X Mini Blush
A blush-colored mini is a softer way to sport the denim skirt.
-
Etica Kyla Side Slit Skirt
The elegant pencil skirt got a denim makeover with Etica’s button-down midi, for an effortless combination of edgy and preppy Americana.
-
Frame Le Italien Mini Skirt in Turin
This adorable mini skirt is sure to be a staple of your summer wardrobe this year.
-
Jen7 Frayed Hem Denim Pencil Skirt
A frayed hem pencil skirt easily transitions from day to night.