The Stylish Denim Skirts That Are Perfect for Warmer Weather

While a dependable, flattering and versatile pair of jeans are known to be a crucial aspect of any capsule wardrobe, let’s not forget about the other classic denim items that are just as key to any closet. A denim jacket is a go-to topper during the transitional months, and while jean shorts are a love or hate situation that continue to be a summer staple, there’s also the oft-forgotten denim skirt.

There have been countless iterations of denim skirts over the years, from the flower child-esque jean skirts of the 1970s to the acid wash aesthetic of the 1980s. And let’s not forget the infamous micro-minis of the early aughts, which were quickly followed by longer hemlines.

Even though the specific lines, hems and aesthetics of denim skirts have evolved over the years and waxed and waned in popularity, they’re more popular than ever as of late, and now that temperatures are rising, expect to see plenty of jean skirts in many a warm weather wardrobe.

Today’s denim skirts acknowledge the piece’s iconic past iterations, but with a distinctly modern, fresh and easier-to-wear tilt. There’s a denim skirt for everyone type of shopper, whether you’re looking for a classic distressed look, an embellished mini, a printed pattern or a dark wash midi. Below, see the best denim skirts to shop right now, just in time for spring and summer.