The Fashionable and Functional Leather Totes to Carry All Your Essentials

Is there any bag quite as essential as the humble tote? It’s surely one of the most hardworking, multitasking accessories out there, whether you’re stuffing it to the brim with everything you need before heading to the office, packing for a trip, planning a beach day or completing countless errands. The best totes are versatile, durable, roomy and, of course, stylish, which is why a leather tote bag is the way to go. Yes, there’s a time and a place for that canvas tote, but sometimes you need a bag that’s a bit more elevated.
Leather tote bags prove that you don’t have to give up fashion for function, since they easily accommodate your phone, keys, wallet and all the usual daily must-haves (plus a few extras), while simultaneously adding a polished touch to any ensemble. After all, there are times when you just need to throw in a spare pair of comfy sneakers, your work laptop, a set of gym clothes, a book or any other space-consuming item into your bag. A leather tote bag effortlessly holds all your extra accoutrements without looking sloppy and ruining your entire look. Below, see the most stylish and sophisticated leather totes that you’ll turn to time and time again.
The Row Park Tote Three In Leather
The Row’s luxurious Park Tote is as practical as it is chic, with a roomy interior and thin yet durable straps. The minimalist aesthetic is *chef’s kiss,* since it gives even the most disorganized bags a put-together look.
Away The Longitude Tote
Away’s Longitude tote bag is sleek, simple and functional, with enough space for your laptop as well as an extra pair of shoes or all your other essentials. It’s also a jet-setter’s dream, with a removable strap that attaches to your suitcase.
Madewell The Transport Tote
This durable black leather tote goes with absolutely everything. It’s super spacious, and has a small interior compartment to store your keys, phone or any other item you want to be able to quickly locate within the roomy bag.
Cuyana System Tote
Cuyana’s pebbled leather tote is intended to take the wearer from the workday to the weekend, and everywhere in between. You can also purchase additional compartments from the Meghan Markle-approved brand for extra organization, depending on your personal needs.
Everlane The Cactus Triangle Tote
Everlane’s new tote is actually made using organic prickly pear, for a more environmentally-friendly material that looks just as luxe as typical leather. It’s a less structured option, for a more laid-back look.
Parker Clay Merkato Signature Zip Tote
This soft black leather tote is ideal for anyone who wants a bit of extra security, since it has a zipper on top to keep all your essentials safe and secure.
Modern Picnic The Tote
This unfussy vegan leather tote contains a built-in insulated pouch, which is ideal if you’re bringing lunch or snacks to the office or on a long trip.
Saint Laurent Shopper Large Tote Bag
If you want to splurge on a forever investment piece, look no further than Saint Laurent’s classic black shopper tote.
Strathberry The Strathberry Tote
Strathberry’s royally-approved bags instantly add a polished elegance to any outfit; this chic, structured style has both a top handle and a shoulder strap, so you can carry it in multiple ways.
Dagne Dover Daily Tote
Dagne Dover’s vegan leather tote is perfect for those constantly on the go; it has a specific laptop sleeve and a luggage sleeve, with plenty of space to carry around even the biggest overpacker’s essentials.
Montblanc Sartorial Horizontal Tote
Montblanc’s new Sartorial Tote is practical yet sophisticated, with plenty of interior compartments to keep you organized, as well as adjustable straps.