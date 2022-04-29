The Fashionable and Functional Leather Totes to Carry All Your Essentials

Is there any bag quite as essential as the humble tote? It’s surely one of the most hardworking, multitasking accessories out there, whether you’re stuffing it to the brim with everything you need before heading to the office, packing for a trip, planning a beach day or completing countless errands. The best totes are versatile, durable, roomy and, of course, stylish, which is why a leather tote bag is the way to go. Yes, there’s a time and a place for that canvas tote, but sometimes you need a bag that’s a bit more elevated.

Leather tote bags prove that you don’t have to give up fashion for function, since they easily accommodate your phone, keys, wallet and all the usual daily must-haves (plus a few extras), while simultaneously adding a polished touch to any ensemble. After all, there are times when you just need to throw in a spare pair of comfy sneakers, your work laptop, a set of gym clothes, a book or any other space-consuming item into your bag. A leather tote bag effortlessly holds all your extra accoutrements without looking sloppy and ruining your entire look. Below, see the most stylish and sophisticated leather totes that you’ll turn to time and time again.

