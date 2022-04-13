The Breezy Linen Tops to Wear Now

As temperatures start to rise, it’s time to bring out all your favorite warm weather clothing that you stowed away at the end of last summer. Spring is here and summer is just around the corner, so switch out your cashmere sweaters and black jeans for brighter colors and more lightweight fabrics.
Warm weather fashion is all about keeping cool and comfortable without giving up style points, which is where linen comes in to save the day. While loose linen pants and chic linen dresses are key once you get to the dog days of summer, linen tops are the perfect way to kick off the spring season as the weather begins to heat up.
Linen tops are an effortless, easy-going yet sophisticated wardrobe staple, which you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. While you can’t go wrong with a classic linen button-down, trendy camp top or a loose tunic, there are also more tailored and unexpected options out there, whether you’re looking for a fashionable crop top, feminine puff-sleeved shirt or relaxed tank. Linen shirts are also incredibly versatile (which is always key for transitional pieces), as you can just as easily pair them with fashionable trousers and white jeans as you could with a mini skirt or denim cut-offs. Below, see the best linen shirts that you’re going to want to add to your closet ASAP.
Mary Lawless Lee x Splendid Cross Back Linen Tank
A breezy, relaxed and slightly cropped linen tank is an effortlessly chic way to glide into summer.
Mikoh Mentawai Shirt
No warm weather wardrobe is complete without an oversized white linen button-down shirt, which also happens to function as a stylish beach cover-up.
Zonarch Claude Linen Shirt
For a more tailored yet still easy going linen button-down, look no further than Zonarch’s Claude shirt—it’s probably my most-worn top every single time I’m anywhere near a beach.
Charlie Holiday Marsha Smocked Linen & Cotton Crop Top
Add a cheery pop of color to your outfit with this orange smocked crop top.
Magic Linen Lightweight Linen Shirt Hana in Blue Gingham
This sheer blue gingham shirt is sure to be your new favorite piece of resort attire.
Lisa Marie Fernandez Checked Linen Shirt
The deeper hue of this navy blue checked short-sleeved top makes it ideal for transitional weather, since it works just as well for fall as it does for spring and summer.
Second Summer Vedra Shirt
This olive green tunic has buttons at the collar that you can keep undone for a more casual aesthetic, or fasten up for a more polished look.
DL1961 Ines Crop Shirt
A crisp white crop top is a fun and edgy take on the preppy button down silhouette.
Monrow Linen Front Twist Top
You can dress this front-twist black linen shirt up or down; it would look so chic paired with matching linen pants.
Carolina K. Kimono Top
The white embroidered flowers add to the sophisticated style of this lovely red linen blouse.
Jacquemus Mejean Cropped Shirt
This cropped Jacquemus shirt is a more daring twist on the classic button-down.
Onia Vacation Shirt
You can’t go wrong with a navy camp shirt.
Equipment Navarrel Short Sleeve Linen Blouse
An oversized white linen blouse is a sartorial powerhouse.
James Perse Linen Canvas Shirt
A classic black linen tunic is sure to be one of your most-worn items this season.
Karen Millen Linen Viscose Woven Long Sleeve Shirt
Go back to basics with this beige long-sleeved button down, which you can pair with trousers or a skirt for the office, or unbuttoned over a bathing suit at the beach.
Rails Whitney Echo Stripe Shirt
Nothing says summer like a breezy blue-striped linen shirt.
Joie Perci Linen Popover Blouse
This simple red blouse is all about understated elegance.