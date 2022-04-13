The Breezy Linen Tops to Wear Now

As temperatures start to rise, it’s time to bring out all your favorite warm weather clothing that you stowed away at the end of last summer. Spring is here and summer is just around the corner, so switch out your cashmere sweaters and black jeans for brighter colors and more lightweight fabrics.

Warm weather fashion is all about keeping cool and comfortable without giving up style points, which is where linen comes in to save the day. While loose linen pants and chic linen dresses are key once you get to the dog days of summer, linen tops are the perfect way to kick off the spring season as the weather begins to heat up.

Linen tops are an effortless, easy-going yet sophisticated wardrobe staple, which you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. While you can’t go wrong with a classic linen button-down, trendy camp top or a loose tunic, there are also more tailored and unexpected options out there, whether you’re looking for a fashionable crop top, feminine puff-sleeved shirt or relaxed tank. Linen shirts are also incredibly versatile (which is always key for transitional pieces), as you can just as easily pair them with fashionable trousers and white jeans as you could with a mini skirt or denim cut-offs. Below, see the best linen shirts that you’re going to want to add to your closet ASAP.