The Best Liquid Blushes for the Prettiest Natural Flush

Few beauty products help achieve a natural, glowing and sun-kissed flush as well as a touch of blush does. While many people steadfastly avoid blush due to fear of looking like an overly made-up prom queen or just a straight up clown, there’s really no need to shy away from the rosy product; you probably just haven’t found the right blush yet.

There are tons of rouge formulas out there, and while powder and cream options both have their pros and cons, as well as their fervent proponents (personally, I tend to favor cream blush over powder; I find it gives a more natural, dewy finish), don’t forget about liquid blush. While liquid blush might seem intimidating at first, it’s actually one of the best ways to achieve a natural flush that will stay put throughout the day.

As much as I adore my cream blush, I was intrigued by liquid formulas, especially after all those viral TikToks of *that* Rare Beauty product. Liquid blush tends to have more staying power than its cream counterparts, while avoiding that caked-on look that can occur with powder products. Liquid blushes give a natural, luminous, sun-kissed glow that’s especially key as the weather starts to warm up, and they’re also buildable, so you can add a bit more color if you want to instantly wake up your face. Below, see the silky smooth liquid blushes to try out right now.