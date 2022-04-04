The Best Liquid Blushes for the Prettiest Natural Flush

Few beauty products help achieve a natural, glowing and sun-kissed flush as well as a touch of blush does. While many people steadfastly avoid blush due to fear of looking like an overly made-up prom queen or just a straight up clown, there’s really no need to shy away from the rosy product; you probably just haven’t found the right blush yet.
There are tons of rouge formulas out there, and while powder and cream options both have their pros and cons, as well as their fervent proponents (personally, I tend to favor cream blush over powder; I find it gives a more natural, dewy finish), don’t forget about liquid blush. While liquid blush might seem intimidating at first, it’s actually one of the best ways to achieve a natural flush that will stay put throughout the day.
As much as I adore my cream blush, I was intrigued by liquid formulas, especially after all those viral TikToks of *that* Rare Beauty product. Liquid blush tends to have more staying power than its cream counterparts, while avoiding that caked-on look that can occur with powder products. Liquid blushes give a natural, luminous, sun-kissed glow that’s especially key as the weather starts to warm up, and they’re also buildable, so you can add a bit more color if you want to instantly wake up your face. Below, see the silky smooth liquid blushes to try out right now.
Saie Dew Blush in Rosy
Clean beauty brand Saie’s liquid blush has a creamy texture that blends like a dream, for the perfect dewy flush.
Kaja Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush
Kaja’s adorable stamp blush went viral for a reason; not only is the packaging the absolute cutest, but the sponge applicator is so user-friendly, and you don’t have to worry about applying too much or too little.
Chantecaille Cheek Gelée
This blush is a liquid gel and cream hybrid; it leaves you with an effortless rosy cheek stain for that “just went on a run” flush, and it’s also hydrating, which is ideal for those with drier skin.
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm
When it comes to achieving the glowiest beauty look, you can always rely on Charlotte Tilbury. This is another product that went viral and is constantly sold out, but if you can get your hands on it, it’s worth the effort and the price tag. The cushion applicator is so easy to use, and it’s also super blendable, and leaves you with a luminous, highlight-worthy flush.
Danessa Myricks Beauty Vision Flush in Ballet Slippers
Who doesn’t love a multiuse product? This liquid works for your eyes, lips and, of course, cheeks; it has a satiny, almost matte finish if you don’t want the whole glazed donut vibe.
Milk Makeup Bionic Blush
Milk Makeup’s liquid blush is super pigmented, so start with a smaller amount if you want a sheer finish. It’s also seriously skincare focused, with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, mushroom extract and vegan collagen.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has garnered a dedicated following since it’s launch, and once you try the products, it’s easy to see why. This lightweight liquid blush comes in dewy and matte finishes, and it’s *extremely* pigmented, so start with just a dot or two, blend it out and then add more if you want a bolder look.
Jones Road Shimmer Face Oil in Pink Opal
Most of Jones Road’s products are effective multitaskers, including the new Shimmer Face Oil. It comes in a few shades, but use one of the pink hues for a glowy, luminescent flush.
Iconic London Sheer Blush
Iconic London’s liquid blush has a gel-like consistency; it’s lightweight and sheer.
Ciate London Dewy Blush
Ciate London’s liquid blush has a gel-balm texture that’s leaves you with a sheer, barely-there dewy hint of rouge, which is perfect for those who are still a little nervous about getting too heavy-handed with the blusher.
Elaluz Lip and Cheek Stain
This pretty red lip and cheek stain might seem intense at first, but start with just a dot or two and it’ll go on sheer, though it’s ultra buildable, too.
Ilia Color Haze
Ilia’s creamy lip and cheek Color Haze doesn’t feel heavy, but it is ultra-pigmented, so you only need a dab. It stays put throughout the day, for a natural, just-pinched cheeks look.