Home Set: Spring Shopping

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a cozy cashmere set and dainty floral sandals to a sustainably-focused eye cream and delightful sunscreen, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
-
Tkees x Alice + Olivia Jo Leather Sandals
At long last, sandal season is *finally* almost here, so it’s time to refresh your open-toe shoe collection with an adorable new pair, like these delicate floral-print, wrap-up sandals from Tkees’ new collab with Alice and Olivia.
-
State Cashmere Bike Shorts and Cropped V-Neck Tank Top
Is there anything more luxurious than lounging around in a cashmere set? These plush bike shorts (and matching cropped tank) are downright indulgent, in the best way possible.
-
Tata Harper Refillable Restorative Eye Crème
I was already a fan of Tata Harper’s eye cream, which is filled with organically-sourced ingredients that hydrate and brighten that sensitive under eye area, and now the brand has relaunched their restorative eye cream in refillable packaging, for a more sustainable refill system.
-
Vacation Classic Spray SPF 30
With all those sunny days ahead, don’t forget to protect your skin from harsh UV rays. Vacation’s latest non-aerosol SFP 30 spray is water-resistant, easy to apply and smells phenomenal.
-
Smashbox Photo Finish Revitalize 8-in-1 Primer Essence
I’ve never been a big fan of primers in general, mostly because I tend to break out easily and prefer a less-is-more approach—I don’t want that extra layer of product on my face, even if it means my makeup fades a bit by the end of the day. Smashbox’s latest primer essence, however, is perfect for those of us that aren’t into the traditional primers: it’s a spray that not only hydrates and refreshes, but also helps balance the skin. It even works as a setting spray, for a subtle dewy finish.