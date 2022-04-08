The Stylish Packable Hats That Won’t Get Ruined in Your Suitcase

Anyone who has ever attempted to bring along a beloved hat while traveling knows the struggles that come along with it. While there are plenty of benefits to taking a hat when embarking on any kind of a getaway (whether it’s protecting your face from the sun, hiding unwashed hair or just acting as a stylish accoutrement), the total inconvenience of actually getting that chapeau to your final destination, as well as safely back home, often ends up being such an annoyance that sometimes it feels easier to just skip the hat altogether.
Yes, I’ve tried hat clips, which are great in theory but also can break very easily, and yes, there are times I’m the person who just wears the big, structured hat on the plane, but it’s so bothersome and unwieldy that I usually end up throwing it into my bag, where it proceeds to almost always get crushed into a strange, unwearable shape. After one too many times either losing my hat midway through the journey or ruining yet another chapeau, I did some research and realized that there is, in fact, a solution to my problems, and it doesn’t involve leaving behind all my favorite hats. Instead, it comes down to bringing a packable hat, which is a topper that’s designed specifically for traveling and won’t lose its shape when it’s packed into a suitcase.
Whether you’re in the market for a chic felt fedora, a trendy bucket hat or an elegant, wide-brimmed straw number, there’s a stylish packable hat out there that’s both fashionable and functional. Below, take a peek at the best packable hats to shop right now, just in time for sunnier times.
-
Echo Raffia Packable Bucket Hat
This adorable raffia number is the perfect combination of a low-key bucket style and a dramatic brimmed hat. It has just enough structure to keep it from looking sloppy, but is foldable and bendable so you can easily pack it into your bag.
-
Eugenia Kim Courtney Hat in Blush
Add a touch of sophistication and sun coverage to any outfit with this blush-colored packable fedora, which has a sparkly, feminine tulle ruched band for a little extra glitz.
-
Brixton Joanna Packable Hat
If you thought a packable structured felt hat was an utter impossibility, we are here to happily inform you that that is entirely incorrect. This chic black hat is made of a packable felt that will retain its shape even after you can fold or roll it up into your suitcase.
-
Madewell Packable Straw Visor
Okay, so this straw headpiece is technically a visor, but it has a wide enough brim that we think it counts as a hat. It’s perfect for your warm weather travels, as you can roll it up and fasten it with the included elastic band to easily store it in your suitcase or tote.
-
Zimmermann Floral Linen Bucket Hat
Leave it to cool girl Australian brand Zimmermann to create a fashionable, feminine take on the bucket hat. This floral linen hat has a wide, low brim to protect your face, with adjustable drawstrings as well as a tie to wear around your neck.
-
Cuyana Folding Panama Hat
A Panama hat adds an effortless, laid-back edge to any look, and this foldable version from Meghan Markle-approved brand Cuyana is perfect for any upcoming beach trips.
-
Will and Bear Stevie Sand Hat
For a unique and elevated iteration of the bucket hat, try this chic raffia chapeau, which is durable, bendable and so easy to pack.
-
Gigi Pip Sal Crochet Bucket Hat
Nothing says summer like the return of all things crochet, so why not add a stylish new hat to your warm weather wardrobe? This breezy striped silhouette is super flexible and durable, so you don’t need to worry about being too delicate with it while on the go.
-
Hat Attack Canvas Packable Hat in White
This simple canvas hat has a super wide, raw edge brim that’s sure to appeal to those who want extra sun protection.