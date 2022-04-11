The Elegant and Comfortable Wedding Guest Shoes for Summer Nuptials

Summer is just around the corner, and along with the sunny skies, balmy temperatures and beach days ahead, the new season also brings with it an endless slate of weddings. While summer has long been one of the most popular times to tie the knot, this year is sure to be even more hectic, in no small part thanks to the many, *many* nuptials that had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Planning the perfect ensemble for a summer wedding isn’t just about picking out a pretty dress or debating hairstyles and makeup looks, as you’ll also need to figure out your footwear situation. The ultimate wedding guest shoes can’t just be cute; they also need to be comfortable enough that you won’t want to give up and throw them into the garbage mere minutes into the reception.

For anyone who tends to have difficulty wobbling around on thin heels or who is less sure-footed, steering clear of sky-high heels is a safe bet, lest you trip while teetering on the skinny stiletto en route from the ceremony to reception. Those determined to wear height-defying heels should take care when picking out their shoes, but luckily, there are still comfier heel options out there that give you the extra glitz and glamour, without the fear of face-planting on the dance floor.

For summer weddings, a strappy heeled sandal, open-toe platform or a simple block heel are all chic and appropriate choices; you could even try out a bejeweled flat or fancy slides, depending on the formality of the nuptials. The nature of the wedding should, of course, influence your shoe of choice, since you wouldn’t wear the same footwear to beach nuptials as you would to a black tie extravaganza. Oh, and once you’ve found the perfect shoes, make sure you give them a spin prior to wearing them on the day of the wedding, since blisters are never a good look.

Below, see the most fashionable and elegant shoes to wear to all those summer weddings you’re attending this year.