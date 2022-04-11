The Elegant and Comfortable Wedding Guest Shoes for Summer Nuptials

Summer is just around the corner, and along with the sunny skies, balmy temperatures and beach days ahead, the new season also brings with it an endless slate of weddings. While summer has long been one of the most popular times to tie the knot, this year is sure to be even more hectic, in no small part thanks to the many, *many* nuptials that had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Planning the perfect ensemble for a summer wedding isn’t just about picking out a pretty dress or debating hairstyles and makeup looks, as you’ll also need to figure out your footwear situation. The ultimate wedding guest shoes can’t just be cute; they also need to be comfortable enough that you won’t want to give up and throw them into the garbage mere minutes into the reception.
For anyone who tends to have difficulty wobbling around on thin heels or who is less sure-footed, steering clear of sky-high heels is a safe bet, lest you trip while teetering on the skinny stiletto en route from the ceremony to reception. Those determined to wear height-defying heels should take care when picking out their shoes, but luckily, there are still comfier heel options out there that give you the extra glitz and glamour, without the fear of face-planting on the dance floor.
For summer weddings, a strappy heeled sandal, open-toe platform or a simple block heel are all chic and appropriate choices; you could even try out a bejeweled flat or fancy slides, depending on the formality of the nuptials. The nature of the wedding should, of course, influence your shoe of choice, since you wouldn’t wear the same footwear to beach nuptials as you would to a black tie extravaganza. Oh, and once you’ve found the perfect shoes, make sure you give them a spin prior to wearing them on the day of the wedding, since blisters are never a good look.
Below, see the most fashionable and elegant shoes to wear to all those summer weddings you’re attending this year.
-
Aquazzura Olie Plateau 140
If you’re determined to wear an ultra-high heel but have trouble walking around in stilettos, consider a chic platform. I’ve found Aquazzura to make some of the most comfortable shoes out there, and these nude heels have a double padded insole for extra comfort. They have an adorable open toe and thin ankle strap, and they go with so many different ensembles.
-
Stuart Weitzman The Tia 75
These square-toe shoes have a very manageable heel (it’s under three inches), in a flattering silhouette and pretty metallic gold shade that is perfect for summer.
-
Manolo Blahnik Sako 70-mm Silk Embellished Sandals
If you have a few formal occasions coming up, check out these glamorous Manolo Blahnik mules. Yes, they’re a splurge, but they’re total princess shoes that instantly glitz up any outfit, thanks to the pretty blue satin colorway and embellished crystal strap.
-
Malone Souliers Lark 45 mm
These stylish pink slingbacks prove that a low heel is a fashionable and appropriate choice, even for fancy events, especially when a Cinderella-worthy glass lucite block heel is involved.
-
Giuseppe Zanotti Embellished Suede Sandals
An embellished flat sandal is a chic and unexpected option for beach weddings; these have crystal bows and a flattering t-strap.
-
Loeffler Randall Camellia Tan Floral Bow Heel
A feminine, pleated floral-print ankle-strap sandal has just the right amount of flounce.
-
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Raffia Mules
Add a pop of color to your look with these dreamy purple raffia sandals.
-
Reformation Gigi Strappy Mid Heel Sandal
Go back to basics with a strappy, thin-heel sandal.
-
Birdies The Swan Jeweled Gold Sparkle
A glittery gold mule is a comfortable and fashionable alternative to heels.
-
Margaux City Sandal in Black Suede
Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean you can’t wear a classic black shoe. These suede sandals have a strappy open toe, ankle strap and sturdy block heel.
-
Vivaia Pointed-Toe Bow Kitten Heels
A pointy-toe kitten heel never goes out of style.
-
Stuart Weitzman Nearly Nude
When in doubt, opt for a flattering nude sandal with a block heel; you can dress these up or down, and they go with truly everything.
-
Sarah Flint Perfect Block Sandal 60
These printed silk sandals are both whimsical and functional.
-
M.Gemi The Isabella
These nude leather pointy-toe heels are so versatile.