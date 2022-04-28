The Best Silk Shirts for Every Occasion

A silk shirt immediately pulls together any ensemble.

A silk top adds a polished and sophisticated edge to any outfit. Annie Sheehan for Observer

If you need a polished and thoroughly sophisticated top that instantly pulls together any outfit, look no further than a silk shirt. There’s something about the luxurious fabric that immediately adds an air of elegance to any ensemble, even if you’re running around in ripped jeans or high-waisted shorts. It’s not easy to find a material that can be both casual yet sumptuous, and yet a silk top manages to check both of those boxes, for the best kind of effortless style.

Now that it’s warming up outside, silk shirts are ideal to pair with anything from tailored trousers and mini skirts to casual denim and silky midis. There’s so versatile that you can mix and match them with different bottoms, depending on the aesthetic you’re going for. The silk shirt is a total classic, but there are also plenty of decidedly modern and unique new interpretations of the look. There’s so much variety, whether you’re feeling a business casual button-down, a minimalist spaghetti strap camisole or a feminine ruffled blouse. Below, see the best silk shirts to add to your wardrobe ASAP.

  • Ulla Johnson.

    Ulla Johnson Marilyn Polka Dot Blouse

    A pretty patterned blouse that seamlessly combines ruffles, polka dots and metallic accents gets an immediate add-to-cart from us.

    $375, Shop Now
  • Silk Laundry.

    Silk Laundry Bias Cut Cami in Maple

    No closet is complete without a minimalist camisole—so simple and so chic.

    $170, Shop Now
  • Lily Silk.

    LilySilk Ajuga Silk Twill Blouse Top

    Try out a bolder look in a bright shade, like this high-necked blue blouse, with a demure collar and graceful puffed sleeves.

    $139, Shop Now
  • Kes.

    Kes Salacia Cap Sleeve Blouse

    You can wear this shimmering silk top in a few ways, whether you’re into an off-the-shoulder moment or prefer a more symmetrical aesthetic. It’s slightly cropped to reveal just a glimpse of skin.

    $275, Shop Now
  • Reformation.

    Reformation Lucrezia Camisole

    This ’90s-inspired polka dot cami is so adorable for spring and summer dressing.

    $128, Shop Now
  • The Row.

    The Row Carla Pleated Shirt

    A white silk button-down exudes effortless elegance, especially when it’s as incredibly well-tailored as The Row.

    $1,290, Shop Now
  • Ad Astra.

    Ad Astra Virgo Top in Bordeaux

    We’re loving the bustier-esque corset nod of this silky top.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Joie.

    Joie Perci Long Sleeve Silk Top

    Throw on this breezy printed tunic with cropped jeans, shorts or slim-cut trousers.

    $298, Shop Now
  • LoveShackFancy.

    LoveShackFancy Bryant Top

    This lovely pink silk floral top is feminine and girlish without being too precious, with flattering ruffled puffed sleeves and delicate buttons.

    $295, Shop Now
  • L'agence.

    L'agence Elena Blouse

    This draped, off-the-shoulder blouse proves that florals can, indeed, be groundbreaking.

    $330, Shop Now
  • Cuyana.

    Cuyana Silk Cami

    This delicate taupe camisole is a fashionable upgrade from your usual tank.

    $118, Shop Now
  • Equipment.

    Equipment Short Sleeve Quinne Silk Shirt

    This short-sleeved white silk button-down is just slight oversized, for the perfect French girl look.

    $250, Shop Now
  • Anine Bing.

    Anine Bing Remi Silk Camisole

    This lace-trimmed silky camisole is giving daytime pajama vibes, in the best way.

    $179, Shop Now
