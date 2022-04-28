The Best Silk Shirts for Every Occasion

If you need a polished and thoroughly sophisticated top that instantly pulls together any outfit, look no further than a silk shirt. There’s something about the luxurious fabric that immediately adds an air of elegance to any ensemble, even if you’re running around in ripped jeans or high-waisted shorts. It’s not easy to find a material that can be both casual yet sumptuous, and yet a silk top manages to check both of those boxes, for the best kind of effortless style.

Now that it’s warming up outside, silk shirts are ideal to pair with anything from tailored trousers and mini skirts to casual denim and silky midis. There’s so versatile that you can mix and match them with different bottoms, depending on the aesthetic you’re going for. The silk shirt is a total classic, but there are also plenty of decidedly modern and unique new interpretations of the look. There’s so much variety, whether you’re feeling a business casual button-down, a minimalist spaghetti strap camisole or a feminine ruffled blouse. Below, see the best silk shirts to add to your wardrobe ASAP.

