The Best Silk Shirts for Every Occasion

If you need a polished and thoroughly sophisticated top that instantly pulls together any outfit, look no further than a silk shirt. There’s something about the luxurious fabric that immediately adds an air of elegance to any ensemble, even if you’re running around in ripped jeans or high-waisted shorts. It’s not easy to find a material that can be both casual yet sumptuous, and yet a silk top manages to check both of those boxes, for the best kind of effortless style.
Now that it’s warming up outside, silk shirts are ideal to pair with anything from tailored trousers and mini skirts to casual denim and silky midis. There’s so versatile that you can mix and match them with different bottoms, depending on the aesthetic you’re going for. The silk shirt is a total classic, but there are also plenty of decidedly modern and unique new interpretations of the look. There’s so much variety, whether you’re feeling a business casual button-down, a minimalist spaghetti strap camisole or a feminine ruffled blouse. Below, see the best silk shirts to add to your wardrobe ASAP.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
-
Ulla Johnson Marilyn Polka Dot Blouse
A pretty patterned blouse that seamlessly combines ruffles, polka dots and metallic accents gets an immediate add-to-cart from us.
-
Silk Laundry Bias Cut Cami in Maple
No closet is complete without a minimalist camisole—so simple and so chic.
-
LilySilk Ajuga Silk Twill Blouse Top
Try out a bolder look in a bright shade, like this high-necked blue blouse, with a demure collar and graceful puffed sleeves.
-
Kes Salacia Cap Sleeve Blouse
You can wear this shimmering silk top in a few ways, whether you’re into an off-the-shoulder moment or prefer a more symmetrical aesthetic. It’s slightly cropped to reveal just a glimpse of skin.
-
Reformation Lucrezia Camisole
This ’90s-inspired polka dot cami is so adorable for spring and summer dressing.
-
The Row Carla Pleated Shirt
A white silk button-down exudes effortless elegance, especially when it’s as incredibly well-tailored as The Row.
-
Ad Astra Virgo Top in Bordeaux
We’re loving the bustier-esque corset nod of this silky top.
-
Joie Perci Long Sleeve Silk Top
Throw on this breezy printed tunic with cropped jeans, shorts or slim-cut trousers.
-
LoveShackFancy Bryant Top
This lovely pink silk floral top is feminine and girlish without being too precious, with flattering ruffled puffed sleeves and delicate buttons.
-
L'agence Elena Blouse
This draped, off-the-shoulder blouse proves that florals can, indeed, be groundbreaking.
-
Cuyana Silk Cami
This delicate taupe camisole is a fashionable upgrade from your usual tank.
-
Equipment Short Sleeve Quinne Silk Shirt
This short-sleeved white silk button-down is just slight oversized, for the perfect French girl look.
-
Anine Bing Remi Silk Camisole
This lace-trimmed silky camisole is giving daytime pajama vibes, in the best way.