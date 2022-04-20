The Effortlessly Chic Silk Skirts to Slip Into This Season

The slip dress is an iconic piece of peak ’90s fashion, and there’s no denying that in the years since, the effortless frock has fully cemented its place as a timeless wardrobe staple. It’s easy to see why the classic slip dress remains so popular today; it’s a simple yet elegant choice, but if you want to spice up your sartorial routine bit, consider trying out a chic silk slip skirt.

A slip skirt gives the same polished, minimalist vibes as a slip dress, but it just might be even more versatile and customizable, since you can pair it with your top of choice, whether that’s a classic white tee, an oversized sweater or a breezy crop top. You can dress up a slip skirt for fancier occasions by pairing it with a sleek top and heels, tone it down for a casual day by throwing on a tank and your go-to sneakers, or add a blazer and wear it to the office.

You can’t talk about silk slip skirts without mentioning *that* leopard midi, but it’s time to forget about the meme-inducing animal print skirt and remember that the silhouette is a cool girl favorite for good reason! As temperatures start to rise and summer nears, give your favorite jeans a break and slip into something a little more fun. There’s a chic slip skirt out there for every type of fashionista, whether you’re looking for an adorable silk mini, a pretty floral midi or a flowing pleated number. Below, see the best silk slip skirts to shop right now.

