The Effortlessly Chic Silk Skirts to Slip Into This Season

The slip dress is an iconic piece of peak ’90s fashion, and there’s no denying that in the years since, the effortless frock has fully cemented its place as a timeless wardrobe staple. It’s easy to see why the classic slip dress remains so popular today; it’s a simple yet elegant choice, but if you want to spice up your sartorial routine bit, consider trying out a chic silk slip skirt.
A slip skirt gives the same polished, minimalist vibes as a slip dress, but it just might be even more versatile and customizable, since you can pair it with your top of choice, whether that’s a classic white tee, an oversized sweater or a breezy crop top. You can dress up a slip skirt for fancier occasions by pairing it with a sleek top and heels, tone it down for a casual day by throwing on a tank and your go-to sneakers, or add a blazer and wear it to the office.
You can’t talk about silk slip skirts without mentioning *that* leopard midi, but it’s time to forget about the meme-inducing animal print skirt and remember that the silhouette is a cool girl favorite for good reason! As temperatures start to rise and summer nears, give your favorite jeans a break and slip into something a little more fun. There’s a chic slip skirt out there for every type of fashionista, whether you’re looking for an adorable silk mini, a pretty floral midi or a flowing pleated number. Below, see the best silk slip skirts to shop right now.
Zimmermann Andie Pleated Floral Midi Silk Skirt
The pretty and versatile earth tones of this pleated floral midi make it especially suited for transitional times of year.
Who What Wear Collection Brianna Midi Slip Skirt
Step out of your comfort zone and try a silk slip skirt in a fun and bright shade, like this unexpected celery green.
Oak and Fort Mini Slip Skirt
A flirty black mini slip skirt is the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe.
Rails Berlin Skirt
Ivory is a less harsh, easier to wear shade than a stark white, but it’s just as versatile, making it an easy staple for your summer wardrobe.
Reformation Pratt Floral Print Midi Skirt
We’re obsessed with the dreamy blue hue of this floral midi.
Kes Elongated Matt Scalloped Skirt
If you want a neutral slip skirt but are sick of black and white, try this terracotta-colored midi, which has a comfy elastic drawstring waist and shows just a glimpse of leg, thanks to a subtle slit.
LoveShackFancy Marten Maxi Skirt
This whimsical maxi features feminine white lace detail, three shades of ladylike blush pink and an asymmetrical hem.
Cuyana Silk Asymmetrical Skirt
For a slightly shorter option, try this grey-brown silk skirt from Cuyana, which hits just below the knee.
Markarian Edith Chartreuse Cutout Silk Satin Midi Skirt
This splurge-worthy lemony yellow silky midi has cheeky cutouts at the waist and a slim-fitting silhouette.
Fleur du Mal High Slit Skirt
Make a statement in this leg-baring black skirt, which has a high slit and body-skimming fit.
Camilla Short Shirred Skirt Reign Of Roses
If you want another mini slip skirt option that’s just made for summer, check out this flouncy patterned look from Camilla, which is simply screaming to be taken on an island getaway.
Sleeping With Jacques Bianca Midi Skirt
The fluted hem on this ladylike chocolate brown skirt swishes about as you stroll around.
L'agence Clarisa Skirt
This deep navy silk skirt works for truly any time of year.