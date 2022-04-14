The Best Tinted Moisturizers for a Natural, Fresh-Faced Glow

While there’s a time and a place for a full-coverage foundation as well as the sheerest of concealers, it’s also important to have a middle ground, especially now that the weather is heating up. As temperatures start to rise, you’re going to want to switch up your makeup routine and reach for more lightweight products, because no one wants to have a thick layer of foundation melting off their face by 12 pm. Tinted moisturizers are the perfect solution, as they give a more natural, weightless glow, and are particularly appreciated by those of us that find foundation a bit too cakey and heavy.

Tinted moisturizers are ideal for those days when you still want some coverage, but can’t be bothered to slap on a full face of makeup. Personally, I typically always reach for a tinted moisturizer over a foundation, especially since I have sensitive, reactive skin that doesn’t do too well under layers of product. Aside from covering up blemishes, tinted moisturizers also hydrate, so you can achieve a natural, healthy glow, all while subtly covering up any imperfections.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

There are also plenty of different tinted moisturizer formulas out there, whether you’re looking for a sheer, barely-there dash of color or if you prefer a higher coverage option. And since tinted moisturizers combine the best of skincare and makeup, you can find one that is tailored to your specific skin concerns.

Spring and summer are all about that fresh, natural, no-makeup makeup look, so even if you’re a diehard foundation lover, consider swapping out your usual formula for a lighter, fresher product this time of year. Below, see the best tinted moisturizers to try now.