Jet Set: Time for an Upgrade

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a roomy weekender duffle and elegant leather backpack to a fashionable linen top and upgraded suitcase, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
-
Milaner The Haley Woven Backpack
Upgrade your tired old backpack with this chic woven leather bag, which is fashionable and functional thanks to a roomy main compartment and multiple zippered pockets.
-
Soma Cool Nights Lace-Trim Chemise
Comfy pajamas are a nonnegotiable when packing for any trip, but why not elevate your nighttime wardrobe with a pretty, ultra-soft, lace-trimmed nightgown?
-
Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Frequent Flyer Plus Carry-On
Summer travel is just around the corner, and now that we can finally jet around again, perhaps a suitcase refresh is in order. This classic black carry-on from Victorinox is practical and eco-friendly, as it’s made of recycled polycarbonate, plus it has an expansion zipper for those trips when you desperately need to throw in an extra pair of shoes.
-
Garnet Hill Easy Linen Button-Down Shirt
If you’re heading to any kind of warm weather getaway, we highly recommend packing a breezy linen shirt like this classic pink button-down for your travels, or even wearing it during your journey.
-
Briggs and Riley Baseline Weekender Duffle
Memorial Day is mere weeks away, which means there are plenty of long summer weekends in your future. A roomy and convenient duffle is key for all those three-day weekend trips you have planned, like this bag from Briggs and Riley that has a spacious main compartment, multiple smaller pockets and a back panel to slide it onto your carry-on or checked bag if you’re embarking on a longer jaunt.