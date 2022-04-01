Now You Can Shop Diptyque’s Coveted City Candles Online—But Only for One Week

Iconic French perfumer Diptyque is famed for their luxurious home scents, and especially their chic and aromatic candles. The brand has built a dedicated following over the years, and while many customers are loyal to a particular fragrance (and will stock up on those candles, diffusers and scents in a very intense way), Diptyque also has certain exclusive drops that are more coveted than most, like their elusive City Candle collection.

The City Candle collection is composed of 10 votives that are inspired by their namesake locations around the world, and they’re the lone assortment of Diptyque candles that you can’t just order online or purchase from the nearest boutique, as the votives are exclusively sold in the city for which they’re named. If you live in one of the destinations, you can head to the nearest shop and scoop up the eponymous candle, but unless you’re constantly traveling around the world, you’re typically out of luck when it comes to completing your City Candle collection.

At present, the series includes New York, Paris, London, Miami, Beverly Hills, Tokyo, Berlin, Shanghai and Hong Kong, as well as the newly launched Pekin, which is an homage China and Beijing’s imperial temples and features notes of magnolia flowers, green tea, sandalwood and cypress, and comes in a vessel with an illustrated golden dragon. To celebrate the newest addition to the City Candles collection, Diptyque is offering the entire range of coveted City Candles to shop online, but only for a limited time. All of the City Candles, which cost $78, each, will be available to purchase on Diptyque’s website from April 7 through April 13, but they tend to sell out fast, so make sure you grab your favorites ASAP. Below, take a peek at a few of our favorite candles in the collection.