Home Set: All Things Self-Care

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From an incredible new face therapy device and glowy highlighter to an all-in-one foundation and reparative moisturizer, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
SkinFix Barrier+ Skin Barrier Restoring Gel Cream
SkinFix’s new moisturizer is all about skin barrier repair, because who hasn’t been guilty of over-exfoliating, too much sun exposure and generally mistreating their skin? This is a gel-cream hybrid for a more lightweight formula than the brand’s cult-favorite triple lipid peptide cream, which makes it ideal even for those with oily, acne-prone complexions, especially as we inch towards summer.
It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40
Now that warmer weather is finally here, it’s time to switch up your skincare and makeup routine. During the summer, I’m all about a no-makeup look that requires as few steps as possible, and the new It Cosmetics Nude Glow is the perfect hack for that effortless glow. It’s a foundation, serum and SPF hybrid, plus it has color-correcting properties. It contains niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and green tea extract. It’s super lightweight and it offers light to medium coverage that’s super buildable.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter
Serious beauty alert: There are new additions to Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk line, including this powder highlighter for that coveted, angelic glow.
Therabody TheraFace Pro
Fans of Therabody’s beloved massage tools will definitely want to get their hands on the brand’s latest launch, which is designed especially for your face. The TheraFace Pro uses a combination of microcurrent, LED therapy (including red light, blue light and red+ infrared light), percussion and cleansing to treat, nourish and relax your face muscles and complexion. Face tools have become absurdly popular as of late, with countless products that promise to tighten, brighten, cleanse, de-puff, smooth and more, but TheraFace’s new device combines all these different treatments into one, whether you want to relieve jaw tension, reduce puffiness or prep your skin for a day of self-care.
Wander + Ivy 2019 Limited Edition Red Wine Blend
Anyone who has opened up a bottle of wine only to have a glass or two, recorked it, put it in the fridge and then forgotten about it until the vino is no longer drinkable will so appreciate these single-serve wine bottles from female-owned Wander + Ivy. You can select reds, whites or rosés, all of which are organic and come in elegant glass bottles.