Jet Set: New Travel Tricks

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From an ultra-lightweight suitcase and portable mini air purifier to a stylish linen button-down and multitasking moisturizer, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
GoopGlow Glow Lotion
Multitasking skincare is key when on the go, and this travel-sized version of Goop’s fan-favorite moisturizer will hydrate, smooth and brighten. It’s also super lightweight, which is ideal for those with oilier skin types.
Calpak Hue Mini Carry-On Luggage
This petite carry-on bag is particularly convenient for both business travelers that need just one day’s worth of stuff, or those who prefer using a rolling case for their personal bag. It’s also great for super-short day trips.
LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier
If you hate the idea of leaving your air purifier behind every time you travel, consider this portable mini version, which essentially sanitizes the air in your vicinity. Aside from the obvious pandemic benefits, it’s a dream for those who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities.
Onia Linen Vacation Shirt
This very aptly-named short-sleeved button-down is just begging to be taken on your next trip. It’s minimalist and versatile, so you can wear it with your favorite chic pants or throw it on over your swimsuit.
TravelPro Maxlite Air Carry-On Expandable Hardside Spinner
The best carry-on luggage should be durable, roomy and, of course, as lightweight as possible, because no one wants to lug around an unnecessarily heavy suitcase through the airport. TravelPro’s latest expandable carry-on is its lightest piece of luggage yet, so you can vroom through all your travels without the dead weight.