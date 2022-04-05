The Luxury Mother’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Woman You Know

It’s always important to recognize moms everywhere for all that they do, but they deserve even more love and appreciation on Mother’s Day. It’s the perfect opportunity to go above and beyond and show the most wonderful lady in your life just how much you care, and what better way to do so than spoiling her with the most luxurious presents on her special day?
Mother’s Day 2022 is coming up on Sunday, May 8, so you still have time to find her a thoughtful gift that she’ll truly treasure. Don’t be intimidated if you’re still at a loss for what to get the most fashionable, graceful and sophisticated woman you know, because there are plenty of appropriately chic and wonderfully indulgent presents that she’ll absolutely adore. Whether she’s into glittering jewelry, sumptuous handbags, luxe skincare or elegant decor, we’ve found all the best Mother’s Day gifts for the most stylish woman in your life. From the prettiest pajamas and a gold face mask to a delicate emerald ring and revitalizing at-home spa essential, these are the thoughtful and stylish presents she’s sure to love.
Crane and Canopy Layla Pajama Set
She’ll have the sweetest dreams when she wears these buttery soft pink PJs.
Carrière Frères Diffuser La Rose aime le Poivre
Elevate her home decor with this lovely rose diffuser.
Manolo Blahnik Hangisimu Embellished Satin Mules
A glamorous pair of heels are always appreciated, and even better when they’re a pretty pair of embellished Manolos with a wearable heel.
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat
Everyday is an at-home spa day with this HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat, which uses low-frequency pulsed electromagnetic field technology to help ease pain, soreness and just generally relax the entire body. She’ll absolutely love it.
Le Grand Courtage Pamper Me Gift Set
Treat her to an adorable gift set that includes rosé champagne and plenty of self-care essentials like soap, bubble bath, hand cream and body lotion.
Spinelli Kilcollin Janssen 18-Karat Gold Emerald Ring
The most special lady in your life deserves to be spoiled with splurge-worthy baubles, like this glittering emerald and gold ring.
Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
She’ll love this blush pink linen duvet, which is perfect for these warmer days.
Chantecaille Pure Rosewater
This lovely rose face mist is such a chic way to get in a refreshing spritz during the day.
The Row Park 3 Medium Textured Leather Tote
She’ll use this elegant and timeless leather tote year after year.
Away The Large Suitcase in Lavender
Upgrade her luggage situation with this whimsical lavender suitcase, which she’ll pack to the brim for all those getaways you’ve planned for her this year.
Valmont Just Bloom Perfume
Gifting perfume can be hard, but you can’t go wrong with this delicate floral perfume from Valmont, which features notes of lily of the valley, gardenia and ambergris.
Rock Angel 2021 Rosé
Rosé season is upon us, so raise a glass of this Rose Angel vino to toast the woman of the day—and year, really.
Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Lip Colour
Is there anything better than opening up a fresh Chanel lipstick? This pretty shade is sure to be her signature color of the season.
Bottega Veneta Square-Frame Sunglasses
No ensemble is complete without a sophisticated pair of shades, like these stylish Bottega frames.
Stephanie Gottlieb 3 Diamond Enamel Stack Ring
The jewelry lover will cherish this pink enamel ring, which has three subtle diamonds.
Onia Rachel One-Piece
Beach days are finally within reach, so refresh her bathing suit collection with this flattering maillot.
Outerknown Archer Cashmere Crew
A comfy yet tailored cashmere sweater is the ideal layering item.
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar
Enhance her beauty routine with this cult-favorite 24-karat gold vibrating bar, which helps tone, lift, contour and generally freshen up skin.
Jil Sander Portable Leather Backgammon Set
Not only does this luxe leather-and-suede backgammon set have marble pieces, but it’s also portable, as it has a zipper compartment to store all the accessories and rolls right up.
Nette Queen Candle
A candle is nice, yes, but not only does this one have the most delicious aroma of honey and heliotrope, but it’s also appropriately named Queen, and who’s more regal than mom?
The Pink Pig Tequila
This is an añejo cristalino tequila, with soft hints of vanilla, butterscotch and toffee that complement the typical smoky taste of tequila. The bottle is also *so* cute.
Jia Jia Large Rose Quartz Display Tray
This pretty pink display tray is composed of entirely natural rose quartz, which is all about inspiring and attracting love.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite Magic Cream moisturizer is already a nice gift on its own, but this year, go above and beyond and get her (refillable!) jar custom engraved.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Gift Edition
Mom’s hair deserves the best of the best, which means it’s time to get her that Dyson hair dryer she’s been talking about for so long. This one comes in a unique pink shade, plus it comes with five styling attachments.
Dry Farms Wine
The vino lover will adore these natural wines; you can gift her a subscription service for whatever length of time you want, whether it’s just for Mother’s Day or a monthly (or bi-monthly!) drop-off.
Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Perfume
This delicate perfume features notes of honeysuckle, grapefruit, bergamot, lily of the valley and gardenia.
Givenchy Antigona Soft Small Leather Tote
An elegant leather handbag is sure to be a staple item in her closet.
Guerlain Abeille Royale Scalp and Hair Youth-Oil-in Serum
This hair serum uses reparative honey for the healthiest, full and shiny tresses.
Printfresh Fruit Medley Cami Nightgown
This lightweight nightgown is made for warm summer nights.
Suzanne Kalan 18-karat Gold, Emerald and Diamond Earrings
She’ll get so many compliments on these sparkly emerald and diamond earrings.
Cle de Peau Precious Gold Vitality Mask
When it comes to her skincare, nothing less than the gold standard will do; this Cle de Peau vitality mask will leave her skin bright, firm and glowing in mere minutes.
Goop Home 5-Quart Covered Casserole
If she loves to cook, she’ll so appreciate this charming casserole dish from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Home. It’s practical, yes, but it’s also so cute, and it’s nontoxic and nonstick.