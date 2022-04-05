The Luxury Mother’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Woman You Know

From the prettiest pajamas and a gold face mask to a delicate emerald ring and revitalizing at-home spa essential, these are the thoughtful and stylish presents she's sure to love. 

By
The Luxury Mother’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Woman You Know
Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Annie Sheehan for Observer

It’s always important to recognize moms everywhere for all that they do, but they deserve even more love and appreciation on Mother’s Day. It’s the perfect opportunity to go above and beyond and show the most wonderful lady in your life just how much you care, and what better way to do so than spoiling her with the most luxurious presents on her special day?

Mother’s Day 2022 is coming up on Sunday, May 8, so you still have time to find her a thoughtful gift that she’ll truly treasure. Don’t be intimidated if you’re still at a loss for what to get the most fashionable, graceful and sophisticated woman you know, because there are plenty of appropriately chic and wonderfully indulgent presents that she’ll absolutely adore. Whether she’s into glittering jewelry, sumptuous handbags, luxe skincare or elegant decor, we’ve found all the best Mother’s Day gifts for the most stylish woman in your life. From the prettiest pajamas and a gold face mask to a delicate emerald ring and revitalizing at-home spa essential, these are the thoughtful and stylish presents she’s sure to love.

  • Crane and Canopy.

    Crane and Canopy Layla Pajama Set

    She’ll have the sweetest dreams when she wears these buttery soft pink PJs.

    $129, Shop Now
  • Carrière Frères.

    Carrière Frères Diffuser La Rose aime le Poivre

    Elevate her home decor with this lovely rose diffuser.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Manolo Blahnik.

    Manolo Blahnik Hangisimu Embellished Satin Mules

    A glamorous pair of heels are always appreciated, and even better when they’re a pretty pair of embellished Manolos with a wearable heel.

    $955, Shop Now
  • HigherDose.

    HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat

    Everyday is an at-home spa day with this HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat, which uses low-frequency pulsed electromagnetic field technology to help ease pain, soreness and just generally relax the entire body. She’ll absolutely love it.

    $1,095, Shop Now
  • Le Grand Courtage.

    Le Grand Courtage Pamper Me Gift Set

    Treat her to an adorable gift set that includes rosé champagne and plenty of self-care essentials like soap, bubble bath, hand cream and body lotion.

    $50, Shop Now
  • Spinelli Kilcollin.

    Spinelli Kilcollin Janssen 18-Karat Gold Emerald Ring

    The most special lady in your life deserves to be spoiled with splurge-worthy baubles, like this glittering emerald and gold ring.

    $8,800, Shop Now
  • Brooklinen.

    Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover

    She’ll love this blush pink linen duvet, which is perfect for these warmer days.

    $275, Shop Now
  • Chantecaille.

    Chantecaille Pure Rosewater

    This lovely rose face mist is such a chic way to get in a refreshing spritz during the day.

    $75, Shop Now
  • The Row.

    The Row Park 3 Medium Textured Leather Tote

    She’ll use this elegant and timeless leather tote year after year.

    $1,790, Shop Now
  • Away.

    Away The Large Suitcase in Lavender

    Upgrade her luggage situation with this whimsical lavender suitcase, which she’ll pack to the brim for all those getaways you’ve planned for her this year.

    $375, Shop Now
  • Valmont.

    Valmont Just Bloom Perfume

    Gifting perfume can be hard, but you can’t go wrong with this delicate floral perfume from Valmont, which features notes of lily of the valley, gardenia and ambergris.

    $290, Shop Now
  • Rock Angel.

    Rock Angel 2021 Rosé

    Rosé season is upon us, so raise a glass of this Rose Angel vino to toast the woman of the day—and year, really.

    $35, Shop Now
  • Chanel.

    Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Lip Colour

    Is there anything better than opening up a fresh Chanel lipstick? This pretty shade is sure to be her signature color of the season.

    $42, Shop Now
  • Bottega Veneta.

    Bottega Veneta Square-Frame Sunglasses

    No ensemble is complete without a sophisticated pair of shades, like these stylish Bottega frames.

    $430, Shop Now
  • Stephanie Gottlieb.

    Stephanie Gottlieb 3 Diamond Enamel Stack Ring

    The jewelry lover will cherish this pink enamel ring, which has three subtle diamonds.

    $625, Shop Now
  • Onia.

    Onia Rachel One-Piece

    Beach days are finally within reach, so refresh her bathing suit collection with this flattering maillot.

    $195, Shop Now
  • Outerknown.

    Outerknown Archer Cashmere Crew

    A comfy yet tailored cashmere sweater is the ideal layering item.

    $388, Shop Now
  • Jillian Dempsey.

    Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

    Enhance her beauty routine with this cult-favorite 24-karat gold vibrating bar, which helps tone, lift, contour and generally freshen up skin.

    $195, Shop Now
  • Jil Sander.

    Jil Sander Portable Leather Backgammon Set

    Not only does this luxe leather-and-suede backgammon set have marble pieces, but it’s also portable, as it has a zipper compartment to store all the accessories and rolls right up.

    $4,650, Shop Now
  • Nette.

    Nette Queen Candle

    A candle is nice, yes, but not only does this one have the most delicious aroma of honey and heliotrope, but it’s also appropriately named Queen, and who’s more regal than mom?

    $82, Shop Now
  • The Pink Pig Tequila.

    The Pink Pig Tequila

    This is an añejo cristalino tequila, with soft hints of vanilla, butterscotch and toffee that complement the typical smoky taste of tequila. The bottle is also *so* cute.

    $78, Shop Now
  • Jia Jia.

    Jia Jia Large Rose Quartz Display Tray

    This pretty pink display tray is composed of entirely natural rose quartz, which is all about inspiring and attracting love.

    $470, Shop Now
  • Charlotte Tilbury.

    Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

    Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite Magic Cream moisturizer is already a nice gift on its own, but this year, go above and beyond and get her (refillable!) jar custom engraved.

    $108, Shop Now
  • Dyson.

    Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Gift Edition

    Mom’s hair deserves the best of the best, which means it’s time to get her that Dyson hair dryer she’s been talking about for so long. This one comes in a unique pink shade, plus it comes with five styling attachments.

    $429.99, Shop Now
  • Dry Farms Wine.

    Dry Farms Wine

    The vino lover will adore these natural wines; you can gift her a subscription service for whatever length of time you want, whether it’s just for Mother’s Day or a monthly (or bi-monthly!) drop-off.

    $101, Shop Now
  • Aerin.

    Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Perfume

    This delicate perfume features notes of honeysuckle, grapefruit, bergamot, lily of the valley and gardenia.

    $135, Shop Now
  • Givenchy.

    Givenchy Antigona Soft Small Leather Tote

    An elegant leather handbag is sure to be a staple item in her closet.

    $2,150, Shop Now
  • Guerlain.

    Guerlain Abeille Royale Scalp and Hair Youth-Oil-in Serum

    This hair serum uses reparative honey for the healthiest, full and shiny tresses.

    $135, Shop Now
  • Printfresh.

    Printfresh Fruit Medley Cami Nightgown

    This lightweight nightgown is made for warm summer nights.

    $108, Shop Now
  • Suzanne Kalan.

    Suzanne Kalan 18-karat Gold, Emerald and Diamond Earrings

    She’ll get so many compliments on these sparkly emerald and diamond earrings.

    $1,694.36, Shop Now
  • Cle de Peau.

    Cle de Peau Precious Gold Vitality Mask

    When it comes to her skincare, nothing less than the gold standard will do; this Cle de Peau vitality mask will leave her skin bright, firm and glowing in mere minutes.

    $310, Shop Now
  • Goop Home.

    Goop Home 5-Quart Covered Casserole

    If she loves to cook, she’ll so appreciate this charming casserole dish from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Home. It’s practical, yes, but it’s also so cute, and it’s nontoxic and nonstick.

    $150, Shop Now
