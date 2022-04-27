Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club x Havenly’s New Home Decor Collection Is a Book Lover’s Dream

It just got so much easier for book lovers to create their dream reading nook, thanks to Reese Witherspoon’s latest collaboration with interior design platform Havenly. The actress and producer’s media company, Hello Sunshine, announced a multiyear partnership with the online design brand last year, and now Reese’s Book Club x Havenly is launching their first collection, with all the cozy and chic furniture and charming accoutrements to create a reader-ready space in your home.

The inaugural Reese’s Book Club x Havenly collection is comprised of over 100 decor items, including chairs, pillows, throws, rugs and, of course, bookshelves. There’s even wallpaper, as well as ottomans, rugs and lamps—essentially anything you could possibly think of that would make your personal at-home reading space as cozy and comfortable as possible.

It’s an extension of the first Reese’s Book Club x Havenly activation last year, when they launched Reading Rooms, a new design category celebrating book lovers by creating spaces for them to enjoy books, while advocating for a “new category of self-care” that’s focused on literacy.

The partnership is aimed towards helping readers and book lovers create comfortable, relaxing spaces that celebrate the joy of reading, and the new collection is all about giving readers everything they need to create and furnish that space, whether you have a full room to work with, a petite reading nook or just a lone chair space.

“Books have always held a special place in my heart and my home. Which is why I’m so thrilled we’ve teamed up with Havenly—to make space for even more book joy (and throw pillows),” Witherspoon, who first launched Reese’s Book Club as an online reading community in 2017, shared in a statement.

Lots of bookshelves, of course.

The collection ranges in price from $50 to $1,120, and is now live on Havenly. Below, shop a few of our favorite pieces from the new launch.