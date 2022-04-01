  YouTube Is Aiming for Spotify’s Podcast Market Share

YouTube may be introducing a podcasts homepage and enhancing its podcast offerings to better compete with Spotify.

The news was reported by Podnews based on an 84-page document obtained by the outlet which detailed changes like new metrics for creators and expanded advertising.

Podcasts have experienced rapid growth over the past few years. According to data from Statista, 78% of Americans were aware of podcasting in 2021, up from 22% in 2006. Nearly 70% of Americans 12 and older listened to online audio according to a 2021 study by Edison Research and 57% had listened to a podcast. Podcasts are an appealing investment in part because their length gives their producers more opportunity to insert audio advertisements.

Spotify and YouTube have been after each other’s audiences for years. Spotify recently unseated Apple as the platform with the most monthly listeners in the US and while YouTube trails both in audio, it remains the king of video viewing. Spotify is eager to expand its video podcast offerings, while YouTube is after audio users.

In October 2021, for example, Spotify rolled out video podcasts on its platform directly positioning itself against YouTube. Spotify has also invested more than a billion dollars on podcasts. With its latest move, YouTube is signaling its eager to expanding its podcast footprint.

YouTube’s plans may include partnerships with platforms like Nielson, Podtrac, and Chartable. Chartable was acquired by Spotify in February.