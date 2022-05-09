Alo Yoga’s First-Ever Anniversary Sale Has Begun—Here’s What to Shop

Celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga makes some of the best activewear and wellness essentials out there, whether you’re looking for a stylish workout bra, a trendy pair of flared leggings, a comfortable yet chic yoga mat or antioxidant-infused beauty essentials. Alo, which counts Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen as loyal fans, just kicked off its first annual anniversary sale today, with every single item on the website offered at a 20 percent discount.

The four-day Alo-versary Celebration sale is live for VIPS (and that includes you: just enter your email address to get early access!) starting May 9, and runs for everyone from May 10 through May 14. The site-wide sale includes the latest spring-y drops from the brand as well as best-selling classic styles, so you can get everything from a versatile black top and bike shorts set and a creamsicle-colored workout dress to magnesium body spray and a diffuser.

If you’re looking to add another piece (or two) to your current Alo Yoga wardrobe, or if you want to try out the chic brand for the first time, now’s the time to scoop up comfy and stylish celeb-approved items from the brand at 20 percent off. Below, see a few of our favorite Alo Yoga pieces to shop during the Alo-versary Celebration sale.