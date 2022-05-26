All the Best Red Carpet Fashion at the amfAR Gala Cannes

Every May, stars flock to the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, to celebrate the best of international cinema. It’s one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, as directors, actors, producers, models and other industry bigwigs all head to the idyllic seaside town for 12 days of screenings, parties and red carpets. While there’s
no shortage of glitzy events and noteworthy red carpet fashion during the 12-day extravaganza, there’s nothing quite like the annual amfAR Gala, which is always a sartorial highlight of the festival.
The Cinema Against AIDS fête is one of the most glamorous events of the year, as A-list guests
descend upon the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc to support the Foundation for AIDS Research, raising money and awareness for the cause. Cinema stars, models and other famous faces are always among the guests at the lavish affair in Antibes, and they all arrive dressed to impress. This year marks the 28th iteration of the amfAR Gala Cannes; Robert de Niro is the guest of honor, and the evening will include performances by Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX. And, of course, there’s the annual fashion show, with designer looks curated by Carine Roitfeld.
Below, see all the most dazzling and delightful red carpet looks from the star-studded amfAR Gala Cannes, as guests bring their fashionable black tie best to the biggest event of the festival.
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Camille Razat attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Camille Razat
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Aweng Chuol poses during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Aweng Chuol
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Izabel Goulart attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Izabel Goulart
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Leonie Hanne attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Leonie Hanne
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Lorena Rae attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR)
Lorena Rae
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Joan Smalls attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Joan Smalls
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Kat Graham attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Kat Graham
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Vanessa Hudgens poses during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Vanessa Hudgens
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Nina Dobrev attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR)
Nina Dobrev
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Isabeli Fontana attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, Côte d'Azur. (Photo by Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Isabeli Fontana
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Jourdan Dunn attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Jourdan Dunn
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Georgia Fowler attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, Côte d'Azur. (Photo by Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Georgia Fowler
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Christina Aguilera attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR)
Christina Aguilera
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Elsa Hosk attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Elsa Hosk
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Candice Swanepoel attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Candice Swanepoel
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Sara Sampaio attends amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by John Phillips/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Sara Sampaio
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Carine Roitfeld attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR)
Carine Roitfeld
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ashley Graham attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, Côte d'Azur. (Photo by Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Ashley Graham
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Cara Delevingne attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Cara Delevingne
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Charli XCX attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR)
Charli XCX
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Petra Nemcova attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Petra Nemcova
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Eva Longoria attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Eva Longoria in Monot
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Coco Rocha attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR)
Coco Rocha
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Milla Jovovich attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR)
Milla Jovovich
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ever Gabo Anderson attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR)
Ever Gabo Anderson
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Larsen Thompson attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR)
Larsen Thompson
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Cynthia Erivo attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR)
Cynthia Erivo
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Julia Restoin Roitfeld attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR)
Julia Restoin Roitfeld in Monot
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Olivia Culpo attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Olivia Culpo
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR)
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Wallis Day attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Wallis Day
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Pom Klementieff attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Pom Klementieff in Monot
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Nichapat Suphap attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Nichapat Suphap
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Jessica Wang attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Jessica Wang
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Lady Victoria Hervey at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lady Victoria Hervey