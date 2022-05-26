All the Best Red Carpet Fashion at the amfAR Gala Cannes

Every May, stars flock to the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, to celebrate the best of international cinema. It’s one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, as directors, actors, producers, models and other industry bigwigs all head to the idyllic seaside town for 12 days of screenings, parties and red carpets. While there’s no shortage of glitzy events and noteworthy red carpet fashion during the 12-day extravaganza, there’s nothing quite like the annual amfAR Gala, which is always a sartorial highlight of the festival.

The Cinema Against AIDS fête is one of the most glamorous events of the year, as A-list guests descend upon the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc to support the Foundation for AIDS Research, raising money and awareness for the cause. Cinema stars, models and other famous faces are always among the guests at the lavish affair in Antibes, and they all arrive dressed to impress. This year marks the 28th iteration of the amfAR Gala Cannes; Robert de Niro is the guest of honor, and the evening will include performances by Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX. And, of course, there’s the annual fashion show, with designer looks curated by Carine Roitfeld.

Below, see all the most dazzling and delightful red carpet looks from the star-studded amfAR Gala Cannes, as guests bring their fashionable black tie best to the biggest event of the festival.