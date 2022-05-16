The Classic Breton Striped Shirts You’ll Wear Forever

The Breton striped shirt is one of those rare items that never goes out of style. The top has humble beginnings; it was first worn by French navy sailors in 1858, but in the years since has become synonymous with effortlessly chic, French girl fashion. Breton shirts are a dependable choice for casual yet polished dressing, because who doesn’t want a little nautical flair in their wardrobe, especially as the weather starts to warm up?

Like any good wardrobe staple, the Breton stripe is a versatile powerhouse. It’s all about the styling, whether you want to pair yours with sleek black trousers, classic denim, leather leggings or summery shorts. Add a blazer if you’re so inclined, or a dash of red lipstick to really embrace those French girl vibes. A Breton stripe top is laid-back and easy-going but still pulled together, and it’s not surprising that countless style icons have shown their affinity for those horizontal stripes (and put their own twist on the classic) over the years, from Coco Chanel and Audrey Hepburn to Brigitte Bardot and Kate Middleton.

While you can’t go wrong with a traditional blue-and-white stripe, you could also opt for a more colorful twist on the classic look, or an unexpected fabric or silhouette. There’s a Breton stripe for every sartorial preference and every occasion. Below, see the best Breton stripes to shop right now and wear forever.

