The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Most Special Man in Your Life

Dads aren’t the easiest people to shop for, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find him a gift that he’ll absolutely love. Father’s Day is just around the corner, so make sure you put in the time and effort to get the most special man in your life a present that shows him just how much you appreciate everything he does.
This year, Father’s Day falls on June 19, 2022, so instead of procrastinating and leaving the gift-shopping to the last minute, get a head start and pick out a present that he’ll not only adore, but actually use. While finding the father figure in your life the perfect gift might seem rather difficult at first, we’ve done the hard work for you and found all the best presents that he’ll truly cherish. Whether he’s into tech, travel, sports, style, cooking or anything in between, we’ve got you covered with the unique and luxurious gifts to grab before June 19. Below, see the best gifts to buy dad for Father’s Day.
NN07 Striped Cotton-Blend Terry Robe
Dad does so much for everyone all the time, so help him unwind with a plush new robe.
Sound of Sleep LectroFan EVO
He’ll sleep like a baby thanks to this white noise machine.
Beringer Vineyards 2018 Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
Treat him to a splurge-worthy bottle of wine, like this elegant cabernet sauvignon—perhaps you can uncork it for Father’s Day dinner.
Away Bigger Carry-On Flex
Replace his beat-up old suitcase with this sleek navy carry-on.
Tod's City Gommino Leather Penny Loafers
He’ll wear these classic black leather loafers for years to come.
Persol PO3272S Sunglasses
A dapper new pair of sunglasses are the perfect accessory for summer.
Solo Stove Bonfire
A sleek portable fire pit is such a thoughtful gift that he can enjoy with the whole family.
APL Men's TechLoom Zipline
The exercise enthusiast will so appreciate a stylish new pair of sneakers.
Susanne Kaufman Obsidian Face Roller
He’ll fully embrace the self-care movement with this obsidian face roller.
Nike Dri-FIT Ultra-Stretch Micro
This three-pack set of boxer briefs is practical but not boring.
Electrohome Kingston 7-In-1 Vinyl Record Player
The music aficionado will love this multi-use system, which works as a turntable with bluetooth, radio, CD and so much more.
Saint Laurent Logo-Appliquéd Croc-Effect Leather Billfold Wallet
An elegant black wallet is timeless.
2016 Castello Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino
Raise a glass of wine to dad on his special day.
Neato Robotics Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum
Upgrade his cleaning situation with this fancy new vacuum, which can clean up to 2,700 square feet on a single charge. It’s seriously high-tech, and can navigate and clean an entire home in the dark.
Onia Multi Functional Short
Summer is just around the corner, so get him ready for beach season with a fresh new pair of shorts.
Mühle Purist Three-Piece Chrome and Resin Shaving Set
Enhance his shaving routine with this sophisticated three-piece set.
Todd Snyder Japanese Jacquard Dylan Jacket in Indigo
This cozy and comfy knit sweater jacket is perfect for transitional weather.
Brunello Cucinelli Fringed Cashmere Blanket
A sumptuous cashmere throw is such a luxurious and elegant gift.
TruSens Smart Air Purifier Medium
This air purifier uses two airflow streams; it’s a great practical yet unique gift, especially if he suffers from allergies.
Grey Goose Vodka
If you want to buy him a nice bottle of liquor but aren’t quite sure where to start, keep it simple with a bottle Grey Goose vodka.
Ralph Lauren Purple Label Cotton Sweater
You can’t get more luxurious than anything Ralph Lauren Purple Label, and this timeless cotton sweater is sure to be his go-to, especially this time of year.
Flaunt Matte Black Square iPhone Case
Upgrade his iPhone case to a trendy matte black square cover.
Diptyque Soft Body Lotion
For the dad who loves a good grooming moment, consider this lush Diptyque body lotion.
TheraBody TheraFace Pro
If he’s a fan of Therabody, he’ll adore their new TheraFace pro; it’s like eight different treatments with just one tool, and uses a combination of microcurrent, LED therapy (including red light, blue light and red+ infrared light), percussion and cleansing to treat, nourish and relax face muscles and complexion.
Tkees The Sport Jogger
These comfortable joggers are sure to be his new favorite piece of loungewear.
Polo Ralph Lauren Heritage Court Logo-Debossed Leather Sneakers
These elevated leather sneakers are a more put-together alternative to his usual worn-out lace-ups.
Great Jones Distilling Co. Straight Bourbon
The bourbon drinker will love this bottle from the Great Jones Distillery.