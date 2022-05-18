The Stylish Fisherman Sandals to Shop This Season

Fisherman sandals just might be the shoe of the season.

Fisherman sandals are having a moment. Annie Sheehan for Observer

Now that summer is just around the corner, it’s time to stow away those well-worn boots and bring out the warm weather footwear. Sandal season has arrived, and while a flattering t-strap and delicate slide are always chic and timeless open-toe options, there’s another shoe that has cemented its place in the mainstream fashion sphere as of late, and that’s the fisherman sandal.

Yes, you heard that right—those strappy, woven, caged sandals that have long been sported by grandpas, toddlers and, you know, actual anglers, are now a trendy summer shoe, and once you see the latest iterations of the classic design, you’ll see why. While fisherman sandals are still comfortable and functional, they’re also a whole style moment now, too. This season’s fisherman sandals have received a fashionable upgrade, including luxe leather styles, glittery jelly options, bejeweled silhouettes and platform versions.

Fisherman sandals can be styled in plenty of different ways, whether you prefer to pair yours with your favorite linen frock, or perhaps with crisp white jeans and a breezy summer sweater—the possibilities are endless. Below, see the stylish fisherman sandals to shop right now.

  • The Row.

    The Row Fisherman Woven Textured-leather Sandals

    For an elevated yet traditional take on the fisherman sandal, look no further than The Row’s sophisticated textured leather version, which have a comfy rubber sole.

    $990, Shop Now
  • Marni.

    Marni Fussbett Crystal Embellished Fisherman Sandal

    For an ultra-glamorous and embellished take on the humble shoe, try Marni’s bejeweled navy fisherman sandals.

    $950, Shop Now
  • Everlane.

    Everlane The Leather Fisherman Sandal

    Everlane’s classic fisherman sandals come in a few fun shades, but you can’t go wrong with basic black.

    $125, Shop Now
  • Ted Baker.

    Ted Baker Ffayeta Leather Fisherman Platform Sandals

    If you’re looking to add some extra height, try these chunky platform leather fisherman sandals.

    $195, Shop Now
  • Reformation.

    Reformation Andreas Fisherman Sandal

    Add a pop of color to your summer ensemble with these bold green sandals.

    $248, Shop Now
  • Ganni.

    Ganni Creeper Grid Platform Fisherman Sandal

    Ganni’s tan fisherman sandals have a sturdy rubber platform.

    $395, Shop Now
  • Farm Rio.

    Farm Rio Black Palm Tree Sandal

    These black-and-white vegan leather sandals have unique accent stitching and are high on our add to cart list.

    $195, Shop Now
  • Gucci.

    Gucci Jelly Fisherman Sandal

    It seems that the jelly sandals of our early aughts youth have combined with the fisherman sandal to make their grand return to mainstream fashion.

    $500, Shop Now
  • Dr. Scholl's.

    Dr. Scholl's Cannot Wait Sandal

    These black Dr. Scholl’s sandals are sturdy yet stylish, with a comfy platform.

    $135, Shop Now
  • Frame.

    Frame Le Fisherman Sandal in Tobacco

    These chic tan sandals have a trendy square toe and delicate gold clasp.

    $378, Shop Now
  • Free People.

    Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform Sandal

    Add a mod twist to any outfit with these whimsical white sandals.

    $158, Shop Now
  • Melissa.

    Melissa The Real Jelly Possession Sandal

    Make a (truly adorable) statement in these nostalgic blue jelly sandals.

    $69, Shop Now
  • Madewell.

    Madewell The Fisherman Flatform Sandal

    Madewell’s classic black flatforms are a great lightweight option.

    $128, Shop Now
