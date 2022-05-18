The Stylish Fisherman Sandals to Shop This Season

Now that summer is just around the corner, it’s time to stow away those well-worn boots and bring out the warm weather footwear. Sandal season has arrived, and while a flattering t-strap and delicate slide are always chic and timeless open-toe options, there’s another shoe that has cemented its place in the mainstream fashion sphere as of late, and that’s the fisherman sandal.
Yes, you heard that right—those strappy, woven, caged sandals that have long been sported by grandpas, toddlers and, you know, actual anglers, are now a trendy summer shoe, and once you see the latest iterations of the classic design, you’ll see why. While fisherman sandals are still comfortable and functional, they’re also a whole style moment now, too. This season’s fisherman sandals have received a fashionable upgrade, including luxe leather styles, glittery jelly options, bejeweled silhouettes and platform versions.
Fisherman sandals can be styled in plenty of different ways, whether you prefer to pair yours with your favorite linen frock, or perhaps with crisp white jeans and a breezy summer sweater—the possibilities are endless. Below, see the stylish fisherman sandals to shop right now.
The Row Fisherman Woven Textured-leather Sandals
For an elevated yet traditional take on the fisherman sandal, look no further than The Row’s sophisticated textured leather version, which have a comfy rubber sole.
Marni Fussbett Crystal Embellished Fisherman Sandal
For an ultra-glamorous and embellished take on the humble shoe, try Marni’s bejeweled navy fisherman sandals.
Everlane The Leather Fisherman Sandal
Everlane’s classic fisherman sandals come in a few fun shades, but you can’t go wrong with basic black.
Ted Baker Ffayeta Leather Fisherman Platform Sandals
If you’re looking to add some extra height, try these chunky platform leather fisherman sandals.
Reformation Andreas Fisherman Sandal
Add a pop of color to your summer ensemble with these bold green sandals.
Ganni Creeper Grid Platform Fisherman Sandal
Ganni’s tan fisherman sandals have a sturdy rubber platform.
Farm Rio Black Palm Tree Sandal
These black-and-white vegan leather sandals have unique accent stitching and are high on our add to cart list.
Gucci Jelly Fisherman Sandal
It seems that the jelly sandals of our early aughts youth have combined with the fisherman sandal to make their grand return to mainstream fashion.
Dr. Scholl's Cannot Wait Sandal
These black Dr. Scholl’s sandals are sturdy yet stylish, with a comfy platform.
Frame Le Fisherman Sandal in Tobacco
These chic tan sandals have a trendy square toe and delicate gold clasp.
Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform Sandal
Add a mod twist to any outfit with these whimsical white sandals.
Melissa The Real Jelly Possession Sandal
Make a (truly adorable) statement in these nostalgic blue jelly sandals.
Madewell The Fisherman Flatform Sandal
Madewell’s classic black flatforms are a great lightweight option.