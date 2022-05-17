The Best Lightweight Sweaters for Summer

When we think about summer style, warm weather staples like linen dresses, strappy sandals and crisp white tops often come to mind. Sweaters, on the other hand? Not so much.

While a sweater might seem like the last thing you want to wear during the warmest time of the year, a lightweight knit is actually one of the unsung heroes of early summer wardrobes. After all, even though temperatures are climbing during the day, a sweater is key for those cooler nights, especially for those living in coastal climates, where the dog days of summer don’t hit until far later in the year, and even then, breezy evenings often still require some form of outerwear. A jacket is usually far too heavy, but a chic lightweight pullover sweater or cardigan is an ideal solution, because light layers are always the answer!

Summer sweaters aren’t *just* for nighttime, as they’re also quite convenient for anyone who knows what it’s like to go from the sweltering heat of a morning commute into Arctic-level blasts of AC upon arrival to your final destination, whether it’s the office, a restaurant or that one friend’s apartment who enjoys residing in an icebox.

There are plenty of stylish summer sweaters out there for every warm weather occasion, whether you’re looking for a nautical Breton stripe, a beachy open weave, a knit pullover, or an oversized cardigan. Below, see the best lightweight summer sweaters to shop now.