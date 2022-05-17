The Best Lightweight Sweaters for Summer

When we think about summer style, warm weather staples like linen dresses, strappy sandals and crisp white tops often come to mind. Sweaters, on the other hand? Not so much.
While a sweater might seem like the last thing you want to wear during the warmest time of the year, a lightweight knit is actually one of the unsung heroes of early summer wardrobes. After all, even though temperatures are climbing during the day, a sweater is key for those cooler nights, especially for those living in coastal climates, where the dog days of summer don’t hit until far later in the year, and even then, breezy evenings often still require some form of outerwear. A jacket is usually far too heavy, but a chic lightweight pullover sweater or cardigan is an ideal solution, because light layers are always the answer!
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Summer sweaters aren’t *just* for nighttime, as they’re also quite convenient for anyone who knows what it’s like to go from the sweltering heat of a morning commute into Arctic-level blasts of AC upon arrival to your final destination, whether it’s the office, a restaurant or that one friend’s apartment who enjoys residing in an icebox.
There are plenty of stylish summer sweaters out there for every warm weather occasion, whether you’re looking for a nautical Breton stripe, a beachy open weave, a knit pullover, or an oversized cardigan. Below, see the best lightweight summer sweaters to shop now.
-
Rag and Bone Renee Crochet-knit Cotton-blend Sweater
A white crochet knit sweater is sure to be a staple in your summer wardrobe.
-
The Westside Collection Roll Neck Pullover
This red striped cotton sweater has a relaxed roll neck.
-
Polo Ralph Lauren Flag Cotton Crewneck Sweater
You can’t go wrong with Ralph Lauren’s classic American flag knit sweater, which also happens to be very on point for a certain holiday in July.
-
J. Jill Seamed Sweater With Cuffed 3/4 Sleeves
The three quarter sleeves on this slightly oversized navy linen-blend sweater are perfect for warmer weather.
-
The Elder Statesman Stars & Spirals Intarsia Organic Cotton Sweater
The Elder Statesman’s statement sweaters have developed quite the dedicated following over the past few years, and while the brand is perhaps best known for their luxe cashmere, try one of the chic cotton sweaters for summer.
-
Karen Millen Viscose Blend Trim Knitted Crew Neck Sweater
Go all in on the nautical look in this sailor-worthy sweater, complete with gold button details.
-
Farm Rio Fruit Dream Crochet Sweater
Summer is the perfect time of year to try out bold shades, like this multicolor oversized knit sweater.
-
Aerie Oversized Henley Sweater
Keep it casual in this easy blue pullover.
-
Vince Crochet Cardigan Sweater
An adorable cropped white knit cardigan is so cute for the season.
-
Ba&sh Sean Sweater
Those of us who can’t get enough of a Breton stripe will surely adore this striped sweater, for the ultimate French girl look.
-
Veronica Beard Raimi Color-Blocked Pullover
A pretty pastel colorblocked sweater is a fun option for the warmer months.
-
Re/Done 50s Embroidered Cotton Blend Sweater
The delicate floral embroidery adds a whimsical touch to this cream-colored knit sweater.
-
Mikoh Mehetia Top
This scoop-neck white open-knit sweater is just as appropriate to throw on over your swimsuit at the beach as it is to wear with white jeans and chic sandals for a summery dinner.
-
J. Crew Relaxed Cotton-linen Beach Sweater
J.Crew is one of my go-to spots for summer sweaters; this relaxed cotton-linen version is so versatile.
-
Michael Stars Richie Lightweight Sweater
Bring the sunshine no matter the weather with this cheerful yellow sweater.
-
Mersea Amour Sweater
Pink stripes are a fun twist on the classic Breton.