The Effortless Linen Dresses You’ll Live in This Summer

Summer is all about easy, lightweight and effortless ensembles, and what better way to fashionably beat the heat than in a chic linen frock? No warm weather wardrobe is complete without at least one (or two, or three…) linen dresses, for the ultimate simple, breezy and no-fuss summer look.

No fabric is quite as closely associated with summer as linen, and for good reason—it’s surely one of the best materials to sport during the hottest time of the year, as linen is breathable, lightweight and comfortable. Linen also happens to be moisture-wicking, so it dries much faster than materials like cotton, which is a major plus during those sticky summer days when you’re perspiring a bit more than usual.

Linen dresses aren’t just practical, of course, as they’re also a simple yet stylish option during the summer, adding an effortlessly chic and carefree quality to your summer aesthetic. While there are those that have long stayed away from linen due to the inevitable wrinkles, just embrace it, as it only adds to the carefree vibes that should be a mainstay of your summer sartorial goals.

Linen dresses are also *so* versatile, and easily take you from a beach day to a dinner date, with little to no effort. There’s a linen dress out there for everyone and every occasion, whether you’re looking for a minimalist linen slip, a flirty pleated mini, a breezy floor-skimming maxi or anything in between. Below, see the best linen dresses to shop for summer.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter