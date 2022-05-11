The Effortless Linen Dresses You’ll Live in This Summer

Summer is all about easy, lightweight and effortless ensembles, and what better way to fashionably beat the heat than in a chic linen frock? No warm weather wardrobe is complete without at least one (or two, or three…) linen dresses, for the ultimate simple, breezy and no-fuss summer look.
No fabric is quite as closely associated with summer as linen, and for good reason—it’s surely one of the best materials to sport during the hottest time of the year, as linen is breathable, lightweight and comfortable. Linen also happens to be moisture-wicking, so it dries much faster than materials like cotton, which is a major plus during those sticky summer days when you’re perspiring a bit more than usual.
Linen dresses aren’t just practical, of course, as they’re also a simple yet stylish option during the summer, adding an effortlessly chic and carefree quality to your summer aesthetic. While there are those that have long stayed away from linen due to the inevitable wrinkles, just embrace it, as it only adds to the carefree vibes that should be a mainstay of your summer sartorial goals.
Linen dresses are also *so* versatile, and easily take you from a beach day to a dinner date, with little to no effort. There’s a linen dress out there for everyone and every occasion, whether you’re looking for a minimalist linen slip, a flirty pleated mini, a breezy floor-skimming maxi or anything in between. Below, see the best linen dresses to shop for summer.
Faithfull the Brand Shivka Mini Dress Plain Egg Shell
Is there anything more quintessentially summer than a crisp white linen mini? This adorable flirty frock has thin straps, feminine bows and just the right amount of flounce.
Zimmermann Rosa Cutout Linen Dress
We’re living for the Regency-esque empire waist and delicated straps on this creamsicle-colored midi.
Maiden Name Miriam Dress
For a more structured option, look no further than this chic black midi, complete with a fluted skirt and metallic accents.
Rails Sandy Dress in Blue Iris Stripe Mix Dress
Throw on this blue striped dress for an easy and effortless look.
Three Graces London Yola Open Back Linen Midi Dress
This flattering emerald green maxi has two flits in the front and an arm-baring strappy halter neck.
Garnet Hill Easy Linen Slip Dress
Trade in your favorite silk slip for a minimalist linen version for summer.
Nocturne Wide Strap Linen Dress
Don’t be afraid to try out a bold color, like this tangerine hue, during the summer.
Magic Linen Avilla Dress
This smocked black linen dress is comfy, cute and versatile; it easily transitions from day to night, and is sure to be a staple in your summer wardrobe.
Joslin Light Gray Juliet Tiered Dress
Ruffles, buttons, a deep v-neck *and* a tiered skirt? This pretty maxi has it all.
Camilla Drop Sleeve Shirt Dress in Romantic Rites
The long sleeves and high neck add a sophisticated touch to this floral mini.
Sleeper Atlanta Linen Dress in Navy
Sleeper’s dreamy navy linen dress proves you don’t have to give up style for comfort.
Monrow Linen Cami Dress
Make a statement in a slim-fitting bold blue mini.
Second Summer Yves Uro Mini
This strapless white linen dress has *pockets!*
Musier Paris Melila Dress
A linen shirt dress is a polished yet comfy option.
Bondi Born Mustique Belted Open Back Organic Linen Midi Dress
This dreamy pink maxi is just screaming to be packed up for your next beach getaway.
Ann Taylor Button Linen Blend Sheath Dress
This pale pink dress features a square neckline, front buttons and a flattering belted waist.
Reformation Jessi Linen Dress
A white linen shift dress is what minimalist dreams are made of.