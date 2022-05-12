The Best Makeup Bags to Store and Organize All Your Beauty Products

As any beauty and skincare lover will tell you, it’s not easy keeping all those products organized. Sure, minimalism is nice and all, but some of us just can’t help it, and habitually hoard enough beauty products to stock a medium-sized Sephora. While maintaining an arsenal of tinted moisturizers, highlighters, lipsticks, bronzers and so, so much more has its *many* benefits, there is the small issue of actually storing all of these products, especially for those of us that live in rather cramped spaces.

Don’t worry, though, because slimming down your cosmetics collection isn’t the only option—instead, it’s time to invest in makeup bags, organizers or cases. Not all of us have the room for those oh-so-photogenic massive lucite storage containers you’ve surely seen all over Instagram and TikTok, but you’ve surely got the space for a makeup bag.

Beauty bags are one of the best ways to store and organize your beloved products, whether you just need a single pouch or keep multiple pouches at home. They should be roomy enough to fit your must-haves, as well as durable and, ideally, aesthetically pleasing, because why not make storage nice to look at?

Makeup bags come in array of sizes, materials and shapes, depending on your personal needs and preferences. While some people are partial to a sturdy hardcase, others prefer a flexible pouch, or perhaps a foldable hanging bag. Certain bags are ideal for storage at home, while other toiletry bags are best for travel, and others are great to just throw in your favorite tote. Below, see best makeup bags to easily organize and store your cosmetics.

