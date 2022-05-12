The Best Makeup Bags to Store and Organize All Your Beauty Products

As any beauty and skincare lover will tell you, it’s not easy keeping all those products organized. Sure, minimalism is nice and all, but some of us just can’t help it, and habitually hoard enough beauty products to stock a medium-sized Sephora. While maintaining an arsenal of tinted moisturizers, highlighters, lipsticks, bronzers and so, so much more has its *many* benefits, there is the small issue of actually storing all of these products, especially for those of us that live in rather cramped spaces.
Don’t worry, though, because slimming down your cosmetics collection isn’t the only option—instead, it’s time to invest in makeup bags, organizers or cases. Not all of us have the room for those oh-so-photogenic massive lucite storage containers you’ve surely seen all over Instagram and TikTok, but you’ve surely got the space for a makeup bag.
Beauty bags are one of the best ways to store and organize your beloved products, whether you just need a single pouch or keep multiple pouches at home. They should be roomy enough to fit your must-haves, as well as durable and, ideally, aesthetically pleasing, because why not make storage nice to look at?
Makeup bags come in array of sizes, materials and shapes, depending on your personal needs and preferences. While some people are partial to a sturdy hardcase, others prefer a flexible pouch, or perhaps a foldable hanging bag. Certain bags are ideal for storage at home, while other toiletry bags are best for travel, and others are great to just throw in your favorite tote. Below, see best makeup bags to easily organize and store your cosmetics.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
-
Away The Cosmetics Bag
Away is one of my go-to brands for all things travel, but I also use their cosmetics bags even when I’m not on the go. This pretty pink bag has a secure zipper that opens up to reveal a large compartment that’s kept separate from the other side of the bag thanks to a clear zippered pocket. It also has a detachable brush roll, to keep your makeup brushes and tools clean and tidy.
-
Delsey Chatelet Air Beauty Case
This sturdy hardcase beauty bag is another good option for travelers, but it’s also a chic choice for storing your cosmetics at home. It opens up to reveal a big interior compartment with two pockets, plus a divider to keep everything separated and organized.
-
Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag
Dagne Dover’s neoprene toiletry bag is deceptively spacious, with tons of room for even the most serious of overpackers. It has a removable zippered pouch, a slip pocket and a brush pouch, plus it’s super durable thanks to insulating and shock-absorbing properties.
-
Louis Vuitton Nice Vanity
You simply can’t get more luxurious than a plush Louis Vuitton vanity case. The iconic monogrammed bag has long been a beloved classic for good reason; not only does it conveniently store all your essentials, but it looks *so* chic just sitting on the counter.
-
Kusshi Vacationer Makeup Bag
Kusshi’s Vacationer makeup bag is ideal for the beauty maximalist; it has separate compartments that are specially designed to fit your makeup palettes, eyeshadows, lipsticks and other tools, and fully unzips on all three sides, so you can really see all the products you’ve stored inside.
-
Tartan + Twine Professionista Gray Train Case With Adjustable Dividers
This boxy train case has two separate zippered compartments, the larger of which has adjustable dividers to personalize your makeup storage.
-
Paravel Cabana See-All Vanity Case
Paravel’s stylish vanity case is made of canvas, upcycled plastic bottles and leather, with a clear main compartment so you can actually see what’s inside. We love that it’s customizable, too.
-
Caraa Vanity Kit
Caraa’s waterproof nylon hanging bag has no less than nine pockets and compartments, with special storage spaces for brushes and bottles.
-
Caboodles Beige Lifestyle Train Case
For a nostalgic retro vibe, try Caboodles’ train case, which opens up to reveal two sliding trays, a mirror in the lid and a larger compartment to store all your must-haves.
-
Leatherology XL Train Case
Leatherology’s sophisticated leather train case is roomier than many other similar styles, thanks to its flexibility. It’s also has taller interior space than some of the other bags, so you can fit creams, serums and other products upright. It has multiple interior pockets, as well as waterproof lining.