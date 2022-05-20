The Best One-Piece Swimsuits to Wear All Summer Long

After a long, cold and dreary winter, summer is mere weeks away. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the best season of the year, which also means that many beach outings and pool days are in the very near future, so make sure to prepare your wardrobe accordingly. You’ve surely already started pulling out your favorite linen dresses, strappy sandals and white jeans, so now it’s time to check out your current swimwear situation and see what you want to add to your collection this year. While there are plenty of swimwear silhouettes out there, no summer closet is complete without a one-piece swimsuit, which truly never goes out of style.
While one-pieces were once considered the dowdier alternative to a more revealing bikini, that’s no longer the case. One-pieces are flattering and elegant, and they also have the added bonus of being exceptionally easy to incorporate into your outfit so you don’t look like you came straight from a dip in the pool; you can wear your maillot as a top with a sarong or linen pants, or throw on a long button-down cover-up.
Today’s one-piece swimsuits are a far cry from the frumpy silhouettes you may have once associated the style with; there are options with cut-outs, one-shoulder looks and belted maillots, and of course classic spaghetti straps with solid colors. Below, see the best one-piece swimsuits to add to your summer wardrobe.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
-
Totême Smocked One-Piece Swimsuit
The ruched smocking in a fun twist on the classic black one-piece.
-
Sisters Swim Carter Belted One Piece Violet
This retro-inspired ribbed lavender one-piece has super high cut hips and a textural belt.
-
Eres Naïades Cléodore Swimsuit
Yes, Eres is on the pricier side of swimwear, but their suits are incredibly well-made, and you’ll wear them for years without any issues. This chic cream-colored maillot has stylish lace-up detailing.
-
Koraru Chikyu Belted One-Piece Etnico
This minimalist one-piece has a stylish sash, padding in the chest and is double lined, so you won’t have to worry about any unfortunate see-through, peek-a-boo moments.
-
Onia Chelsea One Piece
Onia’s ribbed balconette one-piece has lightly padded cups and provides a bit more coverage in the back than some of the skimpier cuts, plus it comes in the prettiest shade of blue.
-
Matteau + Net Sustain The Scoop Floral-print Swimsuit
Australian brand Matteau’s elegant swimwear is all locally made. This adorable one-piece has a ditsy green-and-white floral print, with a v-neck, low-back and thin straps.
-
Eberjey Jane Smooth One Piece
Eberjey’s pretty white one-piece has a feminine ruffled neckline, and is a great choice for those who want a fuller-coverage swimsuit.
-
Carolina K Carmel One Piece
Try out a bold print this summer, like with this statement-making floral one-piece that has a structured bra top.
-
Aerie Crinkle Scoop One Piece Swimsuit
If you want to test out the one-piece look without a major investment, consider this adorable sky blue Aerie silhouette, in the season’s much-adored crinkle trend.
-
Evarae Cassandra Belted Two Tone Stretch
Bring the colorblocked aesthetic into swimwear with this sleek one-piece, complete with a flattering buckle belt.
-
Hunza G. Nancy Swimsuit
You can’t talk about that crinkle material without giving a major mention to Hunza G; this one shoulder sage green look is so chic.
-
Trina Turk Monaco Solids Ruffle Plunge One Piece
Add a pop of color to your swimwear attire in this bright pink one-piece, which has a plunging v-neck that’s complemented by the ruffle detailing.
-
Mikoh Antibes One Piece
For a sporty yet stylish silhouette, look no further than Mikoh’s scoop-neck one-piece.
-
Summersalt The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke
A fanciful bow lends a glamorous edge to this black one-shoulder maillot.
-
Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Belted Seersucker Swimsuit
The rope tie belt adds a nautical flair to this baby blue Lisa Marie Fernandez number.
-
LoveShackFancy Tibbie Swimsuit
This whimsical LoveShackFancy is a fabulously frilly and floral option.
-
Marysia Antibes Cutout Swimsuit
This bubblegum pink one-piece has a cheeky cutout and scalloped edges.