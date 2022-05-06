The Dreamiest Silk Pajamas for the Most Luxurious Night’s Sleep

Your bedtime routine should be something you look forward to, marking the change between the hustle and bustle of a busy day to the soothing calm before you go to sleep. There are certain rituals that help us make the switch from day to night, whether it’s completing an elaborate skincare routine, taking the time to meditate or reading a few pages of a good book before settling into bed. A comfy and cozy pair of pajamas is of the utmost importance for a quality nighttime routine, and they don’t always get the attention they deserve.
Sure, you don’t *typically* wear pajamas outside of your house, but you spend a whole lot of time in them, and they’re crucial for getting a good night’s sleep. It’s time to elevate your bedtime wardrobe, and what better way than by scooping up a chic pair of pajamas in a silky material? There’s something inherently luxe about anything silk, and you deserve to feel like a pampered princess every night—enter, silk PJs. A sumptuous pair of silk pajamas combines the best of comfort and elegance, making you feel put together even if you’re spending the entire day lazing around on the couch—it’s a far more fashionable option than a tattered pair of sweats!
Silk pajamas are also a great option for anyone with skin sensitivities, since they’re often hypoallergenic and won’t irritate reactive skin, much in the way that a silk pillowcase is ideal for those of us with acne-prone complexions. Silk PJs come in countless colors and silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a classic long-sleeved set, a flirty teddy or a simple slip. Below, see the dreamiest silk pajamas to shop now.
LilySilk Viola Oversized Silk Satin Pajama Set
You can’t go wrong with a classic long-sleeved, full-length pants silky pajamas set, and the pretty purple shade is so chic for summer.
Fleur du Mal Ruffle Teddy
This strappy silk romper is feminine and glamorous, with the most precious ruffled hem. The soft yellow shade brings a little sunshine to the nighttime.
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short PJ Set
Eberjey has long been my go-to for sleepwear, and their adorable classic silk shorts set is high on my add-to-cart list. It’s also made of a silk that’s biodegradable, hypoallergenic, thermoregulating *and* washable, which is a total dream.
Sleeper Sizeless Pajamas Set with Pants in Blue
Sleeper is known for effortlessly chic loungewear that’s just as appropriate to wear to bed as it is to sport outside your home. Their traditional oversized silky set is comfy and versatile, and we love that you can wear the top and bottom separately, perhaps with a pair of jeans or a crop top.
Sleeping With Jacques Cleo Pajama Set
The fashionista who always wants to make a sartorial statement will adore this brightly colored, lace-trimmed pajama set.
Lunya Washable Silk Set
Lunya’s minimalist washable silk sets are relaxed, comfy and cute.
NK Imode Morgan Lace Spaghetti Silk Camisole and Morgan Retro Silk Tap Pant
This slinky lace-trimmed camisole and teeny-tiny shorts set is sumptuous and chic.
Olivia von Halle Alba Metamorphoses Silk Satin Pajama Set
If you want to splurge on Olivia von Halle’s iconic silk pajamas, consider a more unexpected print, like these whimsical cloud PJs.
Journelle Sophia Pajama Set
This pristine white silky set is truly angelic.
Ad Astra Carina Silk Cotton Pajama Set
These celestial-print PJs are technically a silk and cotton blend, which is ideal for keeping you cool while sleeping.
Love Stories Camelia/Honolulu Stretch Silk Satin Set
Keep it simple in this pretty lace-trimmed copper-colored set.
Araks Cadel Slip Black
A silky slip is a sophisticated and luxurious way to sport sleepwear.