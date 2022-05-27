The Refreshing Summer Cocktails to Sip This Season

Summer is *finally* almost here, and warm weather and sunny days have already arrived. Memorial Day (and the unofficial start of the season) is mere days away, and what better way to welcome the best time of year than with a refreshing seasonal cocktail? Whether you’re lounging poolside, enjoying a long meal or hosting a sunset party, make the most of these balmy days and nights by adding a lovely cocktail to the equation.
There are plenty of drink options for every palette, whether you’re into a fruity beverage, an herb-focused libation or a crisp wine-centered apéritif. We’ve found all the best summer cocktail recipes to make at home this summer, and don’t be discouraged if you’re not sure about your mixology skills, because not only are these drinks absolutely delicious, but they’re also so easy to whip up, too. Below, see the best cocktails to make this season.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Summer Lemonade
Ingredients:
2 oz Belvedere Vodka
3/4 oz lemon juice
3/4 oz simple syrup
5 raspberries
Ginger beer
Directions:
Place all ingredients except for ginger beer into a shaker; shake with ice. Pour straight over a glass with fresh ice. Top off with ginger beer and garnish with mint and raspberry.
Teremana Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz lemonade
2 oz Teremana Blanco
1/4 tsp grenadine
2 oz soda water
Directions:
Add lemonade, Teremana Blanco and soda to a glass. Top with grenadine.
Glenmorangie X BBQ
Ingredients:
2 oz X by Glenmorangie
2 oz ginger beer
Lime wedges
Directions:
Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add X by Glenmorangie and ginger beer. Stir. Squeeze three lime wedges over the drink; use as garnish.
Summer Smash
Ingredients:
2 oz Templeton Rye 4 Year
1/2 oz Amaretto
3 to 4 blackberries
1.5 oz fresh sour mix
Lemon
Rosemary Sprig
Directions:
Combine Templeton Rye, amaretto, blackberries and fresh sour mix into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain into a collins glass filled with ice. Garnish with lemon twist and rosemary sprig.
Chandon Garden Spritz
Ingredients:
1 bottle Chandon Garden Spritz
Directions:
Add ice to a large glass. Pour Chandon Garden Spritz. Add a slice of dried orange to garnish.
Betty Buzz Sparkling Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz tequila
1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime
1 oz agave or simple syrup
Directions:
Add ice, tequila, agave and Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime to a lowball glass. Stir together and garnish with a lime wheel.
Sauvi B Ginger Spritzer
Ingredients:
1 2-inch piece of freshly peeled and sliced ginger
2 mint sprigs, plus more for garnish
2 cups Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc
2 oz lime juice
2 oz simple syrup
1 12 oz can of club soda
Directions:
Muddle the ginger and mint in a large cocktail shaker. Add Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc, lime juice and simple syrup; fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until the cocktail shaker is cold (about 20 to 30 seconds). Strain into four ice-filled wine glasses. Top each glass off with club soda, garnish with a sprig of mint.
Martini Fiero Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero
2 oz Martini & Rossi Prosecco
1 oz club soda
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice. Stir. Garnish with citrus of choice—lemon, grapefruit or orange peel.
Seagram’s Sweet Tea Arnold Palmer
Ingredients:
2 oz Seagram’s Sweet Tea Vodka
4 oz lemonade
Mint
Lemons
Directions:
Combine Seagram’s Sweet Tea Vodka and lemonade over a highball glass with ice. Stir. Garnish with mint and lemon.
Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade
Ingredients:
1 part Hendrick’s Gin
1 part lemon juice
1 part simple syrup
3 parts soda water
Cucumber slices, thinly sliced
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a highball glass filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir. Garnish with three thinly sliced rounds of cucumber.
The Americano
Ingredients:
1 oz Campari
1 oz Cinzano 1757 Rosso Vermouth di Torino
Splash of soda water
Directions:
Pour all ingredients except soda water into an old fashioned glass filled with ice cubes. Add splash of soda water and garnish with orange slice and lemon peel.
JAJA Sparkling Passion
Ingredients:
1.5 oz JAJA Blanco
1.5 oz passionfruit juice
Sparkling wine
Directions:
Combine tequila and passionfruit juice into a stemless wine glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with frozen green grapes.
Swedish Riviera
Ingredients:
3 parts Absolut Elyx
3 parts coconut water
1 part lemon
1 part honey
3 parts Prosecco
Cinnamon sticks
Orange slices
Directions:
Add vodka, coconut water, lemon and honey into a copper balloon cup filled with ice. Top with Prosecco; stir gently to combine. Garnish with cinnamon and orange slices.
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz LALO Tequila
2 oz lime juice
1.5 oz pineapple juice
Small cucumber
2 to 4 jalapeño slices
1 to 2 tbsp honey or agave syrup
Directions:
Rim the edge of a glass with a lime wedge and dip in Tajin or salt. Add ingredients to blender; strain when smooth. In a cocktail shaker, muddle slices of jalapeño, ice and cocktail mix; shake until chilled. Strain into a glass. Serve with extra lime wedges and garnish with jalapeño slices.
Avaline White Sangrito
Ingredients:
1 bottle of Avaline White
3 to 4 limes, thinly sliced
15 to 20 mint leaves
Directions:
Add sliced limes, mint leaves and a bottle of Avaline White wine to a large jug; let chill in the fridge for approximately 30 minutes. Serve with ice, a slice of lime and mint leaves for garnish.