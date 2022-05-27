The Refreshing Summer Cocktails to Sip This Season

Summer is *finally* almost here, and warm weather and sunny days have already arrived. Memorial Day (and the unofficial start of the season) is mere days away, and what better way to welcome the best time of year than with a refreshing seasonal cocktail? Whether you’re lounging poolside, enjoying a long meal or hosting a sunset party, make the most of these balmy days and nights by adding a lovely cocktail to the equation.

There are plenty of drink options for every palette, whether you’re into a fruity beverage, an herb-focused libation or a crisp wine-centered apéritif. We’ve found all the best summer cocktail recipes to make at home this summer, and don’t be discouraged if you’re not sure about your mixology skills, because not only are these drinks absolutely delicious, but they’re also so easy to whip up, too. Below, see the best cocktails to make this season.

Summer Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 oz Belvedere Vodka

3/4 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz simple syrup

5 raspberries

Ginger beer

Directions:

Place all ingredients except for ginger beer into a shaker; shake with ice. Pour straight over a glass with fresh ice. Top off with ginger beer and garnish with mint and raspberry.

Teremana Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz lemonade

2 oz Teremana Blanco

1/4 tsp grenadine

2 oz soda water

Directions:

Add lemonade, Teremana Blanco and soda to a glass. Top with grenadine.

Glenmorangie X BBQ

Ingredients:

2 oz X by Glenmorangie

2 oz ginger beer

Lime wedges

Directions:

Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Add X by Glenmorangie and ginger beer. Stir. Squeeze three lime wedges over the drink; use as garnish.

Summer Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz Templeton Rye 4 Year

1/2 oz Amaretto

3 to 4 blackberries

1.5 oz fresh sour mix

Lemon

Rosemary Sprig

Directions:

Combine Templeton Rye, amaretto, blackberries and fresh sour mix into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain into a collins glass filled with ice. Garnish with lemon twist and rosemary sprig.

Chandon Garden Spritz

Ingredients:

1 bottle Chandon Garden Spritz

Directions:

Add ice to a large glass. Pour Chandon Garden Spritz. Add a slice of dried orange to garnish.

Betty Buzz Sparkling Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz tequila

1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime

1 oz agave or simple syrup

Directions:

Add ice, tequila, agave and Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime to a lowball glass. Stir together and garnish with a lime wheel.

Sauvi B Ginger Spritzer

Ingredients:

1 2-inch piece of freshly peeled and sliced ginger

2 mint sprigs, plus more for garnish

2 cups Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc

2 oz lime juice

2 oz simple syrup

1 12 oz can of club soda

Directions:

Muddle the ginger and mint in a large cocktail shaker. Add Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc, lime juice and simple syrup; fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until the cocktail shaker is cold (about 20 to 30 seconds). Strain into four ice-filled wine glasses. Top each glass off with club soda, garnish with a sprig of mint.

Martini Fiero Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero

2 oz Martini & Rossi Prosecco

1 oz club soda

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice. Stir. Garnish with citrus of choice—lemon, grapefruit or orange peel.

Seagram’s Sweet Tea Arnold Palmer

Ingredients:

2 oz Seagram’s Sweet Tea Vodka

4 oz lemonade

Mint

Lemons

Directions:

Combine Seagram’s Sweet Tea Vodka and lemonade over a highball glass with ice. Stir. Garnish with mint and lemon.

Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade

Ingredients:

1 part Hendrick’s Gin

1 part lemon juice

1 part simple syrup

3 parts soda water

Cucumber slices, thinly sliced

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a highball glass filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir. Garnish with three thinly sliced rounds of cucumber.

The Americano

Ingredients:

1 oz Campari

1 oz Cinzano 1757 Rosso Vermouth di Torino

Splash of soda water

Directions:

Pour all ingredients except soda water into an old fashioned glass filled with ice cubes. Add splash of soda water and garnish with orange slice and lemon peel.

JAJA Sparkling Passion

Ingredients:

1.5 oz JAJA Blanco

1.5 oz passionfruit juice

Sparkling wine

Directions:

Combine tequila and passionfruit juice into a stemless wine glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with frozen green grapes.

Swedish Riviera

Ingredients:

3 parts Absolut Elyx

3 parts coconut water

1 part lemon

1 part honey

3 parts Prosecco

Cinnamon sticks

Orange slices

Directions:

Add vodka, coconut water, lemon and honey into a copper balloon cup filled with ice. Top with Prosecco; stir gently to combine. Garnish with cinnamon and orange slices.

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz LALO Tequila

2 oz lime juice

1.5 oz pineapple juice

Small cucumber

2 to 4 jalapeño slices

1 to 2 tbsp honey or agave syrup

Directions:

Rim the edge of a glass with a lime wedge and dip in Tajin or salt. Add ingredients to blender; strain when smooth. In a cocktail shaker, muddle slices of jalapeño, ice and cocktail mix; shake until chilled. Strain into a glass. Serve with extra lime wedges and garnish with jalapeño slices.

Avaline White Sangrito

Ingredients:

1 bottle of Avaline White

3 to 4 limes, thinly sliced

15 to 20 mint leaves

Directions:

Add sliced limes, mint leaves and a bottle of Avaline White wine to a large jug; let chill in the fridge for approximately 30 minutes. Serve with ice, a slice of lime and mint leaves for garnish.