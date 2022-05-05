Best THC Oil for 2022

Paid Advertisement by CBDfx

Although CBD seems to dominate the news regarding cannabinoids as wellness products, THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a surprisingly useful aid in maintaining holistic physical and mental wellbeing. THC is the main psychoactive component of cannabis, and its effects as a recreational indulgence are well documented. But as many people are starting to learn, THC has much more to offer.

THC has shown promising effects in helping to relieve chronic pain. Interestingly, it is believed that the mechanism by which cannabinoids, such as THC, reduce pain is different from that of opiates. Alleviating sleeplessness is another common health-centric use for THC oil products. THC has been shown to assist in falling asleep for people with conditions such as insomnia, anxiety, restless leg syndrome, MS, and PTSD.

There are more reasons to consider THC as part of a health regimen that we’ll talk about a little later, but for now, let’s discuss the top THC tincture products of 2022.

Top THC Oils of 2022

When we made our selections for this list of the top THC oils of 2022, we knew we had to keep certain criteria in mind in the interest of showcasing the top products for consumers. We looked at the purity, the potency, and the reputations of the brands selling these cannabis oils.

We chose these products because we know that when you, the consumer, ingest THC oil, you expect the finest in overall quality, as well as effectiveness and value. We’re sure you’ll find that these THC oils are top-notch in every respect. So without further introduction, our top five THC oils of 2022:

The first thing we noticed about the Ultimate Chill Blend THC + CBD Drops was the natural blueberry flavor. Wow! With a taste profile like that, it’s going to be tempting to have a second oil drop, but we advise that you stick with a single serving if you’re trying this cannabis oil for the first time. A single dose contains 2.25mg of delta-9 THC, as well as robust full spectrum cannabidiol.

As the name implies, CBDfx created this hemp-derived THC + CBD blend with a focus on relaxation and stress relief. Ultimate Chill Blend’s psychotropic effects are heavy on mood-elevation, offering a peaceful and pleasant experience. These THC + CBD drops are all-natural, vegan-friendly, and derived from organically grown, GMO- and pesticide-free cannabis hemp plants. This high-quality CBD oil is then extracted via a completely clean CO2 oil extraction process, leaving no dangerous residues or solvents behind.

CBDfx Ultimate Chill Blend THC + CBD Drops are available in three sizes and potencies. There are the 1500mg CBD and 3000mg CBD sizes, both containing 67.5mg THC. There is also the 6000mg CBD size, with 135mg THC.

CBN is a cannabinoid associated with calming effects, and CBDfx puts it to good use in their Sweet Dreams Blend THC Oil. Formulated to promote restful sleep, the Sweet Dreams Blend THC Oil Drops contain 10mg of CBN per serving. Like the Ultimate Chill Blend THC + CBD Oil in the No. 1 slot on our THC products list, the Sweet Dreams Blend oil provides 2.25mg of delta-9 THC and full spectrum cannabidiol in every dose.

These THC oil drops are intended to be a potent, natural alternative to prescription sleep medications and over-the-counter sleep aids. In addition to the exceptionally high degree of purity of the Sweet Dreams Blend oil, resulting from a clean CO2 oil extraction process, this THC oil is organic, vegan, and GMO- and pesticide-free.

CBDfx Sweet Dreams Blend Delta-9 THC + CBN Oil is offered in the same three sizes as Ultimate Chill Blend THC + CBD Oil: 1500mg CBD and 3000mg CBD with 67.5mg THC, and 6000mg CBD with 135mg THC.

Medterra’s full spectrum oil drops benefit from the inclusion of a complete range of cannabinoids and terpenes, including delta-9 THC. With 2mg of THC per serving, these oil drops are not quite as potent as our No.1 and No.2 picks, but still pack a respectable amount of tetrahydrocannabinol. These THC drops also have a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC.

Medterra Full Spectrum CBD + Delta-9 THC Citrus Drops have a pleasant fruity flavor. This potent product is made with organic MCT oil (for CBD and THC absorption), natural flavors, and Stevia extract. These THC drops are available in three variations: 15ml with 750mg CBD (50mg per serving); 30ml with 1500mg CBD (50mg per serving); and 30ml with 3000mg CBD (100mg per serving).

This tasty THC tincture oil is about as hard to resist as fresh strawberries. But strawberries won’t do what Koi CBD’s Delta-8 Oil Tincture in strawberry flavor can do. This tincture oil contains delta-8 THC, which is a different cannabinoid from the delta-9 THC in the other oil drops on this list. While delta-8 THC can still be psychotropic, its effects are somewhat distinct from those of delta-9 THC. Delta-8 THC is an effective sleep aid, and can have mood-lifting properties.

Koi CBD Delta-8 Oil Tincture is available in a 30ml size with 1000mg delta-8 THC. Each serving contains 16.7mg of delta-8 THC.

Rounding out our list of the top five THC oils of 2022, Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil Tincture Full Spectrum Classic is unflavored and free of any additives. This cannabis hemp product is all-natural, vegan, and gluten-free, making it a good choice for those who want to experience the flavor of the hemp terpenes in their THC oil.

Lazarus Naturals takes a seed-to-shelf approach to producing these THC drops, and they control the quality of the product from its very beginnings by growing their own high-quality hemp plants. These CBD + THC drops are made with an ethanol-based extraction process that ensures all of the cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds from the hemp plants transfer over to the oil, and the oil extraction is handled in-house, not outsourced.

Lazarus Naturals CBD Tincture Classic is available in three sizes, ranging from 30ml to 120ml, and offered in both standard CBD and THC potency and high-potency versions.

The Benefits of THC Oil

We’ve already touched on THC’s effects regarding pain relief and sleep enhancement, but what are some other health benefits of this powerful cannabinoid that may be less well known? Well, for one, research studies have shown delta-9 THC to have antioxidant properties, similar to other cannabinoids, such as CBD.

Another less-publicized potential use for delta-9 THC is as an antihistamine. According to a 2005 study, THC can trigger histamine release and block mast-cell activation. While THC should not be combined with any other antihistamine medication, it’s nice for allergy sufferers to know that they have an all-natural alternative to prescriptions and over-the-counter meds for relief.

Of course, delta-9 THC is most famous for its recreational properties, and unwinding at the end of a long day is an appropriate use for it. But those same mood-elevating effects also provide a benefit in relieving stress and tension. This not only assists in achieving healthy sleep, it can make the hours before bedtime more restful and fulfilling.

One last note on taking THC as a health supplement (and this applies to all people taking cannabinoids for health purposes), the legality of various cannabis products gets murky, particularly when we’re talking about hemp-derived CBD oil products versus something like medical marijuana. To be clear, CBD companies cannot legally give medical advice for the use of their products and even in this article, nothing we are stating here is meant to serve as a medical recommendation. We are merely relating some published research along with anecdotal evidence stemming from, literally, thousands of years of cannabis hemp and cannabis marijuana use. If you have a serious medical condition, see your doctor before taking any new health supplement.

Why Tincture Oil?

THC tinctures are THC oils that are intended to be taken orally as drops. With all the ways to consume THC, what makes tinctures stand out? Tinctures are a fantastic way to consume THC orally. Because the oil is made to be absorbed sublingually, it is much quicker acting than a traditional edible. Tinctures can take a noticeable effect in as little as 15 minutes.

Tincture products also offer more precision in dosage than traditional edibles. After all, it’s difficult to know exactly how much of a brownie you’ve eaten, or what the particular concentration of THC even was in that brownie. But with THC tincture products, you have a dropper that measures out a consistent serving, time after time. It makes it easy to know and control exactly how much THC, CBD and other cannabinoids you consume. And unlike those brownies, it’s much less tempting to consume the entire tray at once.

Since tincture products frequently are made with an alcohol base, they tend to have a fairly long shelf life, as long as you don’t expose them to light or heat. The alcohol acts as a preservative, plus the beneficial compounds have been separated from the organic matter of the plant. This is great for people who only consume THC occasionally, as they don’t have to worry about wasting their money on something that will go bad before they can consume it.

And unlike inhaled methods of THC consumption (vaping), tincture products are discreet. No odor, no clouds of smoke or vapor, just a small bottle with a self-contained dropper. You don’t need a lighter or a charger, and there’s no risk of fire. This is a good option for people who may not want to disturb other members of their household with the smell of smoked or vaped cannabis, or expose those members to secondhand smoke or vapors. And if you’re going camping, the lack of any kind of burning makes tincture products a responsible and environmentally friendly way to enjoy the effects of both THC and the great outdoors simultaneously.

When Shopping for THC Oil Products, You Want The Best

We hope this list will help take the pain out of shopping for the best THC oil in 2022. Remember, when shopping for THC products — whether it’s THC tinctures or THC gummies — there are many things to look out for. You want a product that is safe, high-quality, and made by a reputable company. You want organic products made with clean hemp oil extraction methods that do not leave behind any harmful solvents or chemicals. And, of course, you want a product with good potency that produces the specific effects you’re looking for.

This not only applies to THC oil, but also THC gummies, THC pen vapes, CBD oil, CBD gummies, CBD capsules, other CBD edibles, CBD cream, CBD for dogs, CBD mushroom extract, and any other cannabinoid product. Quality counts, and now you know how to find it!

We believe that the products on this list are among the very finest on the market right now. Chances are, the right THC tincture for you is one of them. We wish you success in choosing, and happy shopping!