Jet Set: 5 New Travel Must-Haves to Shop Now

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a pink neoprene backpack and glowy sunscreen to a powerhouse suitcase and multitasking beauty product, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
-
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dagne Dover’s neoprene backpacks are great for travel; they’re durable, practical and comfortable, and their new pink shade is so cute for summer.
-
Sun Bum Original Glow SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Lotion
Sunscreen is the most important part of any daytime skincare routine, and Sun Bum’s new Glow SPF 30 protects your face while also leaving behind a dewy finish, since multitaskers are key while traveling.
-
Monos Hybrid Carry-On
Monos’ latest carry-on combines the best of aluminum and polycarbonate suitcases, for a sleek and durable design. Instead of a zipper, it closes via two TSA-approved locks, with a super sturdy polycarbonate shell and aluminum frame.
-
Smash + Tess The River Maxi Dress
‘Tis the season of the breezy maxi, because no travel wardrobe is complete without an effortless frock that you can throw on for pretty much any occasion. This simple black dress is an easy choice that goes with pretty much anything, and it works for daytime and nighttime.
-
BareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer
In case you haven’t noticed, I’m a big fan of any kind of an effective multitasker when it comes to travel, especially in the beauty department. BareMinerals *finally* released a newly updated version of their blonzer, which, as you may have guessed, is a combo blush and bronzer. It leaves the prettiest sun-kissed flush, even if you haven’t just spent the day at the beach.