Jet Set: The Ultimate Summer Travel Uniform

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a white linen dress and terry camp shirt to a stackable beauty trio and perfectly pink gloss, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
-
Echo Terry Camp Shirt
A short-sleeved white button-down camp shirt is a summer staple, and this laidback terry version is perfect for the season; it’s so easy to wear to the beach on a warm weather getaway, but you could also pair it with matching shorts or a trouser for a more elevated look.
-
Make Beauty Serum Balm
A good lip color is key for any vacation, and a bright pink shade is so fun for any summery trip. I’m not usually a big lip gloss fan, but this lip serum from Make is a total game-changer—it’s not sticky and doesn’t dry out your lips; instead, it’s super hydrating and conditioning, as well as plumping.
-
Kaja Beauty Bento Bouncy Eyeshadow Trio
For a variety of makeup looks without having to bring along your go-to enormous palette, try Kaja’s adorable beauty bento sets, which come with three different eyeshadow shades in one ultra-portable stack.
-
Agent Nateur Holi(Rose) N4 Natural Deodorant
I’m always searching for a good natural deodorant, and Agent Nateur’s aluminum-free version has fast become one of my go-to formulas; not only is it effective, but the sandalwood and rose scent is so lovely.
-
Who What Wear Collection Cristina Spaghetti Strap Button-Front Dress
A white linen frock is the ultimate summer uniform, and you’re sure to wear this breezy lace-up dress on repeat.