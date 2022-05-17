Jet Set: Pre-Summer Packing

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a chic leather bag and your new favorite beauty set to a pretty lavender duffle and pint-sized skincare, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Charlotte Tilbury Quick and Easy Makeup Kit
Charlotte Tilbury already makes plenty of travel-sized palettes and products, but her latest launch might be the best jet set item yet. This makeup kit includes a petite highlighter wand, an eye wand and a dual lip and cheek wand, all of which conveniently fit in the adorable little case. It makes it incredibly easy to get a full look with just three products, and aside from travel, it’s also ideal to throw in your bag so you can do touch-ups during the day or night.
Deckers X Lab XSCAPE Knit Low Sneakers
These knit sneakers are supportive, comfortable and ideal for travel days; if your feet tend to swell or you prefer a looser shoe, definitely size up.
Mutha On The Go Set
Who doesn’t love a good travel-sized beauty set? Mutha’s luxe three-piece kit includes their cult-favorite serum, body oil and natural deodorant.
Mojave Desert Skin Shield Large Desert Totem Bucket In Forest Green Eco Leather
Not only is this elegant leather bag such a chic way to store your must-have items, but it has a charitable component, too, as 100 percent of the profits from these bucket bags are donated to the Kyiv artisans who actually created them, as well as to other organizations supporting Ukraine.
Herschel Novel Duffle
Memorial Day is nearly upon us, and with it, the unofficial start of summer, which means that there are plenty of weekend trips coming up. A stylish and reliable weekender bag is a must, so consider scooping up a new duffle, like this cheerful and roomy lavender bag that has a separate shoe compartment.