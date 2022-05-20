Here Are the Very Best White Jeans for Women to Shop Right Now

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is tricky in any situation, but it’s even harder when the search is for the best white denim. There are so many factors at play when it comes to locating the perfect pair of white jeans; you want these pants to be flattering and comfortable, and also made of an appropriately opaque fabric so that they don’t end up being totally see-through. Some people firmly believe that white jeans are strictly appropriate from Memorial Day through Labor Day, while others advocate for year-round white jeans. But no matter where you stand on timing, there’s no denying that a chic pair of white denim pants are an essential item in any capsule wardrobe.
White jeans now come in a variety of shades and silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a cream-colored flare, an ivory skinny or a cropped ecru, along with the plethora of other hues and styles out there. There are high-waisted, mid-rise and, yes, low-waisted options, for every style preference. If you’re not yet convinced of the power of a classic pair of white jeans, just give them another try this year and you’ll see what a sartorial powerhouse they are. You can pair your favorite white denim with a crop top, a flowing button-down or a cozy sweater depending on the occasion—the possibilities are endless! Spring is finally here and summer is mere months away, so now’s the time to add a chic pair of white jeans to your wardrobe. Below, take a look at our favorite white jeans to shop right now.
-
DL1961 Hepburn Wide Leg High Rise Vintage Jean in White Tide
A wide-legged, slightly cropped silhouette is so chic for summer.
-
Jen7 7 For All Mankind Embroidered Scallop Hem Slim Ankle Jeans
These crisp white pants are further proof that skinny jeans are not dead, no matter what Gen Z claims.
-
Frame Le High Straight in Chalk White
These slim-fitting, straight-legged pants have a high waist and come in an easy-to-wear, off-white shade.
-
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Women's Jeans
There are few pairs of jeans I adore as much as my beloved Levi’s; this high-waisted, bright white style is my go-to during the summer.
-
Ksubi New Wave Jean Blanc
These slim white cigarette-leg pants have a trendy split hem.
-
Mott and Bow Mom Mercer Jean in White
No one wants to be sweaty in their denim, which is why these lightweight, breathable jeans are such a good choice when it gets a bit hot out there. These are full-length and slim-fitting, but they tend to stretch, so you might want to size down.
-
Etica Devon High Rise Wide Leg Crop in Vintage White
These high-waisted, loose-fitting jeans have a wide, cropped leg.
-
Blank NYC The Hoyt in Pure Intentions
If you want to try out the flared jeans look but aren’t quite ready to dive headfirst into the bell bottom aesthetic, try these subtle boot cut pants, which have lots of stretch.
-
Rolla's Classic Straight in Vintage White
These ’90s-esque straight-legged pants are made of a stiffer denim, so make sure to size up if you want some extra room.
-
Agolde Lana Mid Rise Jeans
These mid-rise pants have a slim-fitting waist and a relaxed silhouette in the legs, which leads to a subtle flare at the ankle.
-
L'agence Kendra Jean
A cropped flare, raw hem and off-white shade make these the perfect summer pants.
-
Re/Done + Net Sustain 90s High Rise Stove Pipe Straight Leg Pants
These vintage-inspired jeans are super high-waisted, with a relaxed, slightly loose fit and straight leg that ends in a slightly cropped raw hem.
-
Warp and Weft Mia High-Rise Flares
Those that want to fully embrace the ’70s vibes must try these high-rise white flares.