All the Best Red Carpet Fashion at the Cannes Film Festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has officially begun, and while the prestigious event is *technically* about celebrating the best of international cinema, it also brings us one of the most glamorous red carpets of the year. The annual film festival has been one of the most eagerly awaited events on the calendar ever since its first iteration in 1946, and has long attracted biggest names in the industry.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17 to May 28, which means A-list filmmakers, actors, directors, producers, models and other industry leaders are all descending upon the South of France for the glitzy extravaganza, ready to attend the countless screenings, black tie galas and exclusive afterparties.

Expect to see a constant stream of famous faces gracing the red carpet on La Croisette over the next several days, all wearing their most high-fashion ensembles as they climb those iconic stairs. It’s been a strange two years, but this year’s Cannes Film Festival is sure to bring with it many a glamorous and glittering sartorial moment. Below, see all the best, must-see fashion looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

