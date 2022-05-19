All the Best Red Carpet Fashion at the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival has commenced.
The 75th Cannes Film Festival has officially begun, and while the prestigious event is *technically* about celebrating the best of international cinema, it also brings us one of the
most glamorous red carpets of the year. The annual film festival has been one of the most eagerly awaited events on the calendar ever since its first iteration in 1946, and has long attracted biggest names in the industry.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17 to May 28, which means A-list filmmakers, actors, directors, producers, models and other industry leaders are all
descending upon the South of France for the glitzy extravaganza, ready to attend the countless screenings, black tie galas and exclusive afterparties.
Expect to see a constant stream of famous faces gracing the red carpet on La Croisette over the next several days, all wearing their most high-fashion ensembles as they climb those iconic stairs. It’s been a strange two years, but this year’s Cannes Film Festival is sure to bring with it many a glamorous and glittering sartorial moment. Below, see all the best, must-see fashion looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Julia Roberts attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Julia Roberts
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Anne Hathaway attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Anne Hathaway
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Jury Member Rebecca Hall attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Rebecca Hall
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Cindy Bruna attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Cindy Bruna
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Eva Longoria attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Eva Longoria in Alberta Ferretti
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Julianne Moore attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Frederique Bel attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Frederique Bel
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Katherine Langford attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Katherine Langford in Prada
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Grace Elizabeth attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Grace Elizabeth
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Elle Fanning attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elle Fanning in Armani Privé
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Leonie Hanne attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Leonie Hanne
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Jasmine Tookes attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Jasmine Tookes in Tony Ward Couture and Messika Paris jewelry
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Josephine Skriver attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Josephine Skriver in Tony Ward Couture and Messika Paris jewelry
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Viola Davis attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Adriana Lima attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Adriana Lima in Balmain
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Katherine Langford attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Katherine Langford in Valentino
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Eva Longoria attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Eva Longoria in Cristina Ottaviano
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Viola Davis attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Viola Davis
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Jennifer Connelly attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Aishwarya Rai in Dolce and Gabbana
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Rebecca Hall attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Rebecca Hall in Gucci
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Lashana Lynch attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Lashana Lynch in Fendi
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Lori Harvey attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Lori Harvey in Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture and Messika Paris jewelry
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Emilia Schüle attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Emilia Schüle
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Beatrice Vendramin attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Beatrice Vendramin
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18, 2022: Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry arrives at the red carpet of 'Top Gun: Maverick' during the 75th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. (Photo credit should read P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Katerina Graham attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Kat Graham
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Tom Cruise attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Tom Cruise
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Chanel Iman attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Chanel Iman in Mônot
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Rose Bertram attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Rose Bertram
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Alessandra Ambrosio attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Alessandra Ambrosio
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Jasmine Tookes attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Jasmine Tookes
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Jury Member Deepika Padukone attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Deepika Padukone