CBD Gummies UK: 5 Best CBD Gummies for Pain (2022)

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Cannabidiol, CBD, has gained massive popularity in the UK in the last few years. The wellness craze is set to continue throughout 2022 too. People use it for everything from insomnia and anxiety to pain and inflammation. In Britain alone, 6 million people have tried CBD.

The taboo has lifted so millions have tried CBD in many forms. CBD oil and CBD creams may be one of the most common ways people get their CBD, but another form is wildly popular now as well. The more accessible and widely appealing form of CBD is gummies.

People that are apprehensive to try CBD in other forms or are drawn to its simplicity find the simple edible enticing. CBD gummies leave little to chance and give a precise daily dose. Beyond that, they can be very tasty and sweet with many brands offering fruit flavours. The effects are long lasting and provide relief throughout the day or night.

We have gone through a variety of CBD gummies that you can find in the UK market. The search included a wide spectrum of CBD brands offering unique and varied effects and doses. The CBD gummies that made the cut of the top 5 did so because they hit certain criteria:

Good value, dollar for milligram

Highest quality hemp extract

Undergone third-party lab tests to verify amount of CBD

How the CBD was extracted

Customer feedback

Customer service

What kind of principles the manufacturer had in their production

Below, you’ll find our guide to the best CBD gummies available in the UK for 2022 (we also have a guide for the best CBD oils in the UK and to buy CBD oil in the UK).

We will dig into what makes CBD gummies special – and we also took the time to answer all of the burning questions you may have about CBD gummies.

CBD Gummies UK: 5 Best CBD Gummies in 2022

May 2022 Update: All of the CBD brands featured below have been included in the UK FSA’s list of CBD products which are linked to a credible application for novel foods authorization. The below CBD gummies are currently compliant for the UK market and come as our top picks.

Blessed CBD is a brand that has been taking the UK CBD industry by storm since 2018.

With multiple best CBD oil awards from the likes of Reader’s Digest, Discover, Manchester Evening News, Mirror, Daily Record, Express, Scotsman, Men’s Journal and Herald Scotland – Blessed CBD has quickly proven to be a reliable and high-quality brand in the crowded CBD industry.

After creating the best CBD capsules, oils and creams for the UK market, they have just recently released their much awaited delicious gummies. And it’s seriously impressive.

Their CBD gummies are made out of 100% organic hemp plants (which are sourced from Colorado and Kentucky which have ideal climates for healthy hemp). Unlike other brands who offer weak CBD gummy bears, Blessed CBD’s gummies come in a high potency strength, which makes it effective and fun to use at the same time.

They use the CO2 extraction process which explains how potent it is. One thing that is great about Blessed CBD is that they have their gummies tested for multiple things. Their gummies are tested not just for potency, but also solvents, contaminants and pesticides.

To keep things simple, their CBD gummies come in a single strength: 750mg. You get a total of 30 gummies, with 25mg of CBD in each of them. The “Tropical Mix” flavours are incredible: strawberry, mango, lemon-lime and raspberry. If you’re not a fan of natural CBD oil, then you can rest assured knowing these are the best tasting CBD sweets/edibles in the UK.

Why choose Blessed CBD’s gummies?

Easy to dose CBD edibles

Great taste and fruity flavours

High quality, organic hemp

Advanced extraction process

Lab tested and test results published online

An established brand that is known for premium quality

Vegan CBD gummies ideal for beginners

Free next day delivery in the UK

THC-free (non psychoactive)

Click here to visit BlessedCBD.co.uk

Vibes CBD produces a variety of CBD products, most notably their hemp oil and vapes. Their ingredients are sourced out of Colorado where they have access to high quality hemp. They make everything from CBD oil and gummies to tinctures and creams.

They also use the CO2 extraction method which accounts for their high potency gummies. Their gummies and other products are tested by a third party for contaminants and strength.

Vibes CBD’s gummies are potent. Each one of their gummies is loaded with up to 30 mg of CBD which is a solid dose. They are entirely void of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) because their gummies are a CBD isolate. One thing that is great about these gummies, is that the dose is high.

Because each gummy is up to 30 mg, in theory, you need to take less gummies to experience relief. That can help make a bottle go further. The broad selection of flavours is another key factor. Not only are they tasty, but they are vegan-friendly and all natural, so they don’t exclude anyone.

Vibes CBD is a new player to the UK’s growing CBD market, but they are worth every penny.

Why choose Vibes CBD’s gummies?

Good, long-lasting supply

All-natural ingredients

Strong, organic hemp

Lab reports available on request

Potent dose per gummy

Organic ingredients used to create delicious flavors

Click here to visit VibesCBD.co.uk

3. Love Hemp CBD Gummies

Love Hemp hails from London. Back in 2015, some entrepreneurs got together and formed a business that innovates the world of CBD. They make many products containing CBD such as vaping juice, tincture, and gummies.

They are constantly upping their production and introducing new hemp products to the CBD market. Whether it be CBD spring water , CBD e-liquid or CBD creams, Love Hemp’s products are stellar.

Love Hemp CBD gummies are a great way to watch your dose. Each gummy contains 5 mg of CBD, so it is easy to go up or down in dosing if you see fit. You can buy their gummies in measurements of 40, 100, or 200 gummies.

They also only use natural ingredients. Love Hemp offers a good bit of variety with their lemon, strawberry and orange flavours. As it’s a CBD isolate, there is no need to worry about THC.

Why choose Love Hemp’s CBD gummies?

Sugar-free (no taste of CBD)

500mg for £47.95 is a good price for a supply

CBD isolate

Vegan gummies with no artificial sweeteners

4. ZenBears CBD Gummies

ZenBears CBD uses non-GMO hemp and all-natural ingredients to make for the purest CBD gummies possible. They use hemp that comes from Europe, and the gummies themselves are made in a British factory.

They use the CO2 extraction process which seems to be the best way to make effective CBD gummies. All of their product is tested via a third party that looks for pesticides, contaminants and potency. The dosage in one gummy is fairly small, coming in at 5 mg.

There are 100 gummies per bottle however, meaning that you get 500 mg of CBD. That is enough for a lot of pain relief, stress relief or simply to relax and get a good night’s sleep over and over. ZenBears’s approach to making all-natural and vegan/vegetarian friendly gummies means a wide group of people are included and have the chance to try them out.

Why choose ZenBears’ CBD gummies?

Full-spectrum CBD (full spectrum = high-quality CBD)

Gluten-free

Broad-spectrum CBD (contains some phytocannabinoids)

Fruit flavors (cherry mango and citrus punch)

Lab results available with each order

CBD chews and sleep gummies sold separately

5. Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies

Charlotte’s Web was one of the first CBD companies to make a name for itself for offering a quality product. Dating back to 2011, Charlotte’s Web has been on the forefront of innovating CBD based products. Their company name is a reference to a strain of marijuana known for containing an exceedingly small amount of THC.

The hemp that they source comes from Colorado and Oregon which provide the best quality hemp in the United States of America. It is regularly inspected and they’re GMP-certified and follow strict safety guidelines in making their CBD products.

As they’re based in the USA, shipping to the UK is currently not available. However, this may change in the very near future.

Their calm CBD gummies, as the name suggests, promotes relaxation. Of course, CBD is the main ingredient, but calm stands out by using a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoids and terpenes that play a role in relaxation.

Each gummy has 37.5 mg of lemon balm and 25 mg of L-theanine. That is only in addition to the 10mg of CBD in each gummy. Together, these ingredients help with alleviating stress, promoting sleep, and fighting anxiety. They also use other ingredients such as organic cane sugar to help with the taste.

A bottle of calm CBD gummies comes with 60 gummies in fruit and vegetable flavors.

Why choose Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies?

Contains lemon balm and l-theanine

Wide variety of natural flavors

Organic, non-GMO hemp

Lab tested (lab tests overview provided with every order)

Full spectrum and broad-spectrum pure CBD (for the entourage effect)

CBD Gummies UK: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is it legal to buy CBD gummies in the UK?

As of 2022, all CBD products are legal in the UK as long as they contain less than 0.2% THC and are sold as a food supplement. Just like in the USA with the FDA, CBD brands in the UK also must not make claims about health benefits. Always speak to a doctor before consuming CBD products as it may interfere with prescribed medications and cause side effects.

Q: What exactly are they?

CBD infused gummies that are usually fruit or vegetable flavored. Some CBD gummies in the UK may contain gelatin, turmeric, melatonin and additives, so always do your research and ask questions. CBD products may also interact with prescription medications, so consult your doctor if you’re unsure.

Q: What is the proper dosage?

Dosage varies from person to person. Different gummies have different doses as well. Everyone’s own need for the CBD varies and so does tolerance. Most people find that up to 30 mg once or twice daily is a good amount. More or less may be needed for others. It is largely a personal decision.

Q: Are CBD gummies better than CBD oil?

Some people prefer CBD gummies over oil because of how long the gummies last. It is also easier to keep track of dosing with gummies. CBD oil does kick in faster, though. However, the main benefits of CBD gummies is the taste. They really do taste delicious!

Q: How long does it take for them to kick in?

Metabolism, the endocannabinoid system and what you’ve had to eat can play a role in absorption. Generally speaking, most people report feeling the effects within 30 minutes of consumption.

Q: Will CBD gummies show up on a drug test?

Drug tests are usually looking for high traces of THC (found in the cannabis plant). As long as you buy CBD gummies that are 100% CBD isolate, you won’t have to worry about failing a drug test. If this is your first time trying CBD, then going with an isolate product is the best option.

To buy CBD gummies and other quality CBD products, visit the Reader’s Digest CBD shop.