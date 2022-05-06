CBD Oil Benefits & Uses: Top 5 CBD Products in the UK Reviewed 2022

Paid Advertisement by CBDfx

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

CBD oil has become an increasingly popular supplement for health and wellness in the UK. While the oil itself is used in products as diverse as CBD gummies, CBD capsules, CBD creams, and many more, it’s CBD tinctures that many people look to for CBD oil benefits, including stress relief, sleep support, pain management, and overall wellness.

New CBD oil UK brands seem to be popping up almost every week, providing a plethora of new products. But with that increased selection of CBD products comes a greater need to differentiate the good CBD oils from the bad.

Because there are so many poor-quality CBD products on the UK market, we created this guide to CBD oil, including the health benefits and uses, as well as a list of safe and effective CBD oil products we heartily recommend.

Let’s begin with a list of our picks for Best CBD Oils in the UK for 2022.

The 5 Best CBD Tinctures of 2022

CBDfx is one of the most well-respected CBD brands in the business. Since 2014, they’ve produced a wide variety of CBD products in the US and UK, each one containing only organic hemp oil, extracted with clean CO2, and backed by an independent, third-party lab report. They also complement their pure, organic CBD with all-natural ingredients. That’s the checklist for top-quality CBD products (a checklist we’ll examine in further detail shortly!).

Their CBD Oil Hemp Tincture is a great option for those who prefer using CBD without clouding the experience with other active ingredients. And the spotlight certainly shines on the broad spectrum CBD in this potent tincture, whose only other ingredient is natural, coconut-derived medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil for better absorption. Available in strengths of 500mg CBD, 1000mg CBD, and 1500mg CBD, CBDfx CBD Oil Hemp Tincture is perfect for relaxation and as a daily health and wellness supplement.

BUY NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

CBDfx also makes a CBD oil with a deeper ingredient profile, formulated for maximum daily wellness effects. Their CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture not only gives users potent broad spectrum CBD, as well as the so-called “Mother of All Cannabinoids,” CBG, but it also delivers the powerful antioxidants, coenzyme Q10 and curcumin, and a special blend of health-boosting terpenes. CBD + CBG Wellness Oil is a wonderful addition to any morning health regimen and comes in four CBD strengths, ranging all the way up to 4000mg CBD.

BUY NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

3. Blessed CBD Premium CBD Oil

Premium CBD Oil from Blessed CBD is another “CBD-centric” product, like CBDfx’s CBD Oil Hemp Tincture above, with no active ingredients beyond full spectrum CBD oil. While the CBD oils we’ve seen to this point use coconut-derived MCT oil as a carrier oil (a healthy fatty oil that helps your body to absorb the CBD), Blessed CBD uses hemp seed oil as the carrier in their Premium CBD Oil. While hemp seed oil doesn’t add any extra cannabinoid, terpene or flavonoid content, it is still a healthy and effective choice as a carrier oil. Premium CBD Oil is available in CBD strengths ranging from 500mg CBD to 1800mg CBD, perfect for any level of CBD consumer.

4. Lazarus Naturals THC Free High Potency CBD Tincture

Lazarus Naturals offers a CBD isolate option for cannabidiol tincture users. Their THC Free High Potency CBD Oil Tincture delivers on its name with zero THC (CBD isolate, in fact, contains no cannabinoids other than the CBD) and is extremely high potency, with serving sizes ranging up to 200mg CBD per dose. It should be noted that the MHRA recommends CBD servings no greater than 50 mg of CBD, so tread carefully. CBD isn’t toxic, so you can’t really overdose. But CBD can have side effects, particularly if you take it in high doses. These can include dry mouth, diarrhea, drowsiness, and reduced appetite. Our advice on all cannabis products is to start with a low dose and work your way up to find the effective CBD dosage for you.

5. Patch Adam Multivitamin CBD Drops

Patch Adam Multivitamin CBD Drops contain full spectrum CBD, plus a healthy daily dose of vitamin C and vitamin D. In addition, these natural CBD drops also contain turmeric, known for its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Like the CBDfx CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture, Patch Adam Multivitamin CBD Drops make a wonderful addition to any morning health and wellness regimen.

What Is CBD?

Let’s delve into these products a bit further and begin our discussion by answering the question, what is CBD? CBD is one of a group of compounds produced by the cannabis plant, called cannabinoids. CBD is short for cannabidiol, and it’s one of two major cannabinoids, with the other being THC (or tetrahydrocannabinol). The cannabis plant produces these compounds to protect its surface from the elements, insect predators and other dangers, as well as to attract pollinators.

All vertebrate animals produce their own cannabinoids, which are called endocannabinoids. Endocannabinoids are neurotransmitters that send messages to receptors in various organs and systems of the body through a cell-signaling system known as the endocannabinoid system. These messages help these various organs and systems to maintain homeostasis, or balance, and in doing so, help to regulate such vital functions as sleep, mood, appetite, memory, stress, pain, motor control, immune, and more.

How Can It Benefit Your Health?

When consumed, CBD and other cannabinoids mimic the body’s own endocannabinoids and send signals through those same receptors. The result is improved performance in the endocannabinoid system and all the organs and systems it interacts with. The many CBD oil benefits that stem from this interaction vary from sleep support to pain management to stress relief (which, in turn, can help with anxiety) and much more. As a health and wellness product, CBD really has wide-sweeping effects.

This is the reason you’ll see so many CBD oil UK products on the market, including CBD oil UK tinctures, CBD gummies UK, CBD vape oil, CBD tablets, or other products.

How Can You Find the Best CBD Oil UK Products?

When you shop for CBD oil products, whether it’s CBD oil tinctures or CBD gummies UK items, there are a lot of things to consider in terms of where to buy CBD oil. As we mentioned at the top, there are a lot of brands selling CBD and a good number of them are producing poor-quality products. So, how can you find the best CBD oil UK products?

Start by insisting on CBD oil derived from organically grown hemp. Cannabis is what’s known as a bioremediator, meaning that it sucks up pretty much everything in the soil that surrounds it. That’s great for taking in nutrients, but it’s not so great when the cannabis plant takes in pesticides, heavy metals, and other chemicals that can be potentially harmful to your health. So, insist on CBD oil that’s organic. This can get tricky in the UK, where even brands that farm organically aren’t allowed to advertise that their cannabis hemp is organic. That’s why it pays to research your CBD brand a bit, possibly even taking a peek at their US site, where they can talk more openly about organic farming practises.

Also look for cannabidiol oils that have been extracted from the cannabis by means of clean carbon dioxide. Some less-scrupulous brands use solvents, such as butane, to extract the CBD oil from the cannabis hemp. This can leave behind a potentially harmful residue in your cannabidiol product. CO2 extraction keeps your cannabidiol oil free from toxins and is more efficient, as well. This means a more pure and potent end product for you!

How can you verify that your CBD product is organic and has been extracted from the cannabis by solvent-free methods? Check for a lab report. Every reputable CBD company will provide a lab report, created by an independent, third-party laboratory, to verify exactly what is in the product, from CBD and THC content to potential contaminants. If the product you’re considering doesn’t come with a third-party lab report, do not buy that product.

Lastly, nearly every CBD oil product contains ingredients beyond the CBD oil itself. Choose cannabidiol products with natural ingredients. It doesn’t make a lot of sense to go through the trouble of searching for organic, CO2-extracted CBD if you’re going to add artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives to it.

The Final Word on Cannabidiol Benefits

We can all look to benefit from the health and wellness effects of cannabidiol. Whether you’re using CBD for sleep, stress, pain, or just good, old-fashioned leisure, just make sure to look for products that meet our four criteria: organically grown, CO2-extracted, backed by a third-party lab report, and containing all-natural ingredients. We’ve provided recommendations for five exceptional CBD oil products to get you started. The rest is up to you. We hope that you make the most of your wellness journey and wish you the very best!