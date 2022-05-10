The Funboy x Barbie Swim Collection Is Here, Just in Time for Summer

Summer is just around the corner, which means there are plenty of plenty of lazy pool days and sunny beach excursions ahead. This year, let Barbie be your warm weather wardrobe inspo, thanks to Funboy’s latest collab. The Instagram-beloved pool float brand has partnered up with Barbie on a new swimwear collection, with perfectly summery brightly-colored prints and silhouettes.

The six-piece drop marks Funboy’s first foray into swimwear; it’s a brand-new category for the brand, which is perhaps best known for their highly photogenic pool floats (including the infamous unicorn float), and counts Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner as just a few of their celeb fans. The latest Funboy Barbie collection is inspired by vintage Barbie and the famous doll’s iconic Dream House, and the entire drop was made using eco-friendly materials.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The swim collection, which ranges in price from $22 to $160, features two bikini top styles, two swim bottoms, a one-piece and a scrunchie, all in the same whimsical print that pays homage to peak Barbie nostalgia.

The new swim collab is part of Funboy’s Barbie Dream Collection, and the new items happen to perfectly coordinate with the brand’s recently launched Barbie Dream pool accessories drop, which is composed of retro-inspired, ’70s-esque patterned floats, towels and beach balls, including a pretty-in-pink swan, chaise lounge and tube float. It’s available to shop at Funboy now, if you’re interested in adding a little pizzaz to your summer aesthetic. Below, take a peek at the best pieces from the new collection.