Home Set: Weekly Wish List

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From the best new concealer and an adorable catsuit to a gingham frock and at-home Pilates reformer, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
-
Saie Hydrabeam Concealer
Saie recently debuted a concealer, and the latest addition to the cult-favorite brand’s repertoire does not disappoint. The whipped-gel hydrating formula is lightweight and super blendable, and it’s an ideal option if you’re looking for glowy, light-to-medium coverage.
-
Terez Jet Black TLC Short Bodysuit
You’ll genuinely look forward to working out thanks to this adorable black catsuit, though it’s also just as appropriate for a long stroll or day of errands.
-
Oliver Logan Aberdeen Wide Leg Crop Ecru Sil Vous Plait
For a rather long time, I strictly adhered to the philosophy that whites pants should be exclusively worn between Memorial Day and Labor Day, but in recent years, I’ve moved beyond that silly rule and decided that white jeans are always acceptable, it just depends on the shade and style. These cream-colored wide-leg jeans are a current favorite; they’re stretchy yet have structure, and look so cute paired with a cream sweater or tee.
-
Eileen West The Grace Peri Gingham Day Dress
Embrace the cottagecore vibes in this dreamy blue gingham frock.
-
Flexia Pilates Reformer and Accessories Package
Serious Pilates enthusiasts will understand the total luxury of having a personal reformer at home. For those that want to seriously splurge, consider Flexia’s new smart reformer, which comes with everything you need for the ultimate Pilates class, all without leaving your home.