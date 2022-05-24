Home Set: Pre-Summer Swaps

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From bamboo linen sheets and eco-friendly sneakers to a new vitamin C SPF and wellness kit, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Sheet Set
You already know it’s time to switch up your wardrobe for summer, but what about your home decor? These linen bamboo sheets are perfect for the season; not only are they so soft, but they’re also incredibly breathable and moisture-wicking, to keep you cool and dry no matter the temperatures outside.
Superga 4089 Training 9TS Slim White Multi Sneaker
Superga’s 4089 trainer is made using nylon and vegan leather; they’re such a cute and comfy option to pair with everything from workout apparel, jeans or flouncy dresses right now.
Ilia C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40
Clean beauty brand Ilia’s latest launch combines vitamin C, niacinamide *and* SPF 40 into a single product. It’s a dream summer base product, for an immediate glow that also keeps your skin protected from the sun.
Swoon Matcha Lemonade
Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee partnered up with beverage brand Swoon on a limited edition Matcha Lemonade; it’s made using only natural sweeteners (monk fruit!), along with matcha and lemonade, for a sugar-free caffeine boost.
Westman Atelier x Sakara Rituals for Radiance Edit
Sakara and Westman Atelier teamed up on a limited edition wellness essentials set, complete with Sakara’s beauty water drops, protein bars and tea, along with a three-piece mini set of the clean beauty brand’s highlighter, contour and blush.