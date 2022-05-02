All the Best Looks from the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

The Met Gala is back and better than ever.
Fashion’s biggest night is finally here, as
the most stylish A-listers arrive at the 2022 Met Gala. If it feels like just yesterday that the glitterati descended upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the last Met Gala, that’s probably because the most recent iteration was a mere eight months ago, in September 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But for 2022, the Met Gala has returned to its rightful slot on the first Monday of May, as attendees head to the Met for the second edition of a two-part exhibition celebrating all things American Fashion.
Regina King,
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda are the official co-chairs for the 2022 Met Gala, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour are once again serving as honorary co-chairs. The Met Gala is always a glamorous affair, as those lucky enough to score a coveted invite make sure they dress to impress with major *looks* on the red carpet, showing off the results of not just the hours of makeup and hair prep, but the weeks (if not months) of work spent creating the perfect ensembles. The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion , and the dress code is “Gilded Glamour.” Guests have been instructed to dress in white tie, the most formal of all fancy attire, for the soirée, so expect even more over-the-top ensembles than ever before, in the best way possible.
Tonight’s fête promises to be filled with stunning, buzz-worthy and highly Instagrammable outfits, as the most fashionable crew brings their sartorial A-game to the Met Gala red carpet. Below, see all the best, most fabulous and much-discussed looks from the 2022 Met Gala.
Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino
Emma Chamberlain.
Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton
La La Anthony.
La La Anthony in LaQuan Smith
Hamish Bowles.
Hamish Bowles in Ralph Lauren
Anna Wintour.
Anna Wintour in Chanel
Bee Carrozzini in Alexander McQueen
Wendi Murdoch
Blake Lively.
Blake Lively in Versace gown and custom Lorraine Schwartz jewels
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) 2022 Met Gala Co-Chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Blake Lively in Versace and Ryan Reynolds in Ralph Lauren
Blake Lively in Versace
Melissa King.
Melissa King in Thom Browne
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Tom Ford attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Tom Ford
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Janicza Bravo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Janicza Bravo in Schiaparelli
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal
Lin-Manuel Miranda
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Winnie Harlow attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Winnie Harlow
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Tommy Dorfman attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Tommy Dorfman in Christopher Kane
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan
Austin Butler in Prada
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Priscilla Presley arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Priscilla Presley in Prada
Kaia Gerber.
Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Janelle Monáe attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kacey Musgraves attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Kacey Musgraves in Prada
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Regé-Jean Page attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Regé-Jean Page
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Camila Mendes attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Camila Mendes in Ami by Alexandre Mattiussi
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Jon Batiste attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jon Batiste
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Leslie Odom Jr. attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Leslie Odom Jr. in Fendi
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Nicola Coughlan attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Nicola Coughlan
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Maude Apatow attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Maude Apatow in Miu Miu
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Ashton Sanders attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Ashton Sanders in Casablance
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Chloe Kim attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Chloe Kim
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Amber Valletta attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Amber Valletta
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Amy Schumer attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Amy Schumer in Gabriela Hearst
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Anderson .Paak attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Anderson .Paak in Gucci
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Shawn Mendes attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Shawn Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Evan Mock attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Evan Mock in Head of State
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Venus Williams attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Venus Williams in Chloé
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Quannah Chasinghorse attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Quannah Chasinghorse
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Camila Cabello attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Camila Cabello in Prabal Gurung
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Mindy Kaling attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Daisy Edgar-Jones attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Daisy Edgar-Jones
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Ashley Park attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Ashley Park in Prabal Gurung
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kieran Culkin attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Kieran Culkin in Dior
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Stromae attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Stromae
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Sophie Turner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, both in Louis Vuitton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Tracey Collins and New York City Mayor Eric Adams attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mayor Eric Adams and Tracey Collins
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Denée Benton attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Denée Benton in Prabal Gurung
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Chloë Grace Moretz attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Chloë Grace Moretz in Louis Vuitton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Emma Stone attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Finneas O'Connell attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Finneas
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Michelle Yeoh attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh in Prabal Gurung
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Jack Harlow attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Jack Harlow
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Sarah Jessica Parker attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kodi Smit-McPhee attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Kodi Smit-McPhee
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Gemma Chan attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Phoebe Dynevor attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Louisa Jacobson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Louisa Jacobson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Cynthia Erivo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Sebastian Stan attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Sebastian Stan in Valentino
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Joan Smalls attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Joan Smalls
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Ansel Elgort attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Ansel Elgort
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Glenn Close attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Glenn Close
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Alicia Keys attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Alicia Keys in Ralph Lauren
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Jared Leto attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Fredrik Robertsson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Rachel Brosnahan and Joseph Altuzarra attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Rachel Brosnahan in Altuzarra
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Hillary Clinton attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton in Altuzarra
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Julianne Moore arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Julianne Moore in Tom Ford
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Chloe Fineman arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Chloe Fineman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Paloma Elsesser attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Paloma Elsesser
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Teyana Taylor attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Teyana Taylor
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Jung Ho-yeon arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Jung Ho-yeon in Louis Vuitton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Billie Eilish attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Billie Eilish in Gucci
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Sabrina Carpenter attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Sabrina Carpenter
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kris Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta and Lorraine Schwartz jewels
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Tessa Thompson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Tessa Thompson