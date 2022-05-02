All the Best Looks from the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion’s biggest night is finally here, as the most stylish A-listers arrive at the 2022 Met Gala. If it feels like just yesterday that the glitterati descended upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the last Met Gala, that’s probably because the most recent iteration was a mere eight months ago, in September 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But for 2022, the Met Gala has returned to its rightful slot on the first Monday of May, as attendees head to the Met for the second edition of a two-part exhibition celebrating all things American Fashion.

Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda are the official co-chairs for the 2022 Met Gala, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour are once again serving as honorary co-chairs. The Met Gala is always a glamorous affair, as those lucky enough to score a coveted invite make sure they dress to impress with major *looks* on the red carpet, showing off the results of not just the hours of makeup and hair prep, but the weeks (if not months) of work spent creating the perfect ensembles. The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and the dress code is “Gilded Glamour.” Guests have been instructed to dress in white tie, the most formal of all fancy attire, for the soirée, so expect even more over-the-top ensembles than ever before, in the best way possible.

Tonight’s fête promises to be filled with stunning, buzz-worthy and highly Instagrammable outfits, as the most fashionable crew brings their sartorial A-game to the Met Gala red carpet. Below, see all the best, most fabulous and much-discussed looks from the 2022 Met Gala.

