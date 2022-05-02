The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Don’t Feel Like an Afterthought

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but don’t fret if you haven’t found the most special woman in your life a gift just yet. Even though Mother’s Day happens every single year on the second Sunday of May (FYI, this year, it’s on May 8, 2022), sometimes the holiday just creeps up on you, and before you know it, you’re scouring the bare CVS shelves, searching for a present that won’t immediately give away the fact that you grabbed it at the drugstore en route to Mother’s Day lunch.

If you’re a serial procrastinator or you just plain forgot about Mother’s Day this year, we’ve got you covered. It’s getting down to the wire, but just because you left the gift-buying process until the last minute doesn’t mean you have to show up with a subpar present, or simply give up and arrive empty-handed. We’ve got you covered and found plenty of luxurious and thoughtful last-minute gifts that won’t look like an afterthought. Yes, you very well may have to accept the extra cost and pay for that expedited shipping, but if there’s anyone worth splurging on, it’s definitely mom. Below, see the best last-minute gifts for Mother’s Day that she’ll absolutely love.

