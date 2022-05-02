The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Don’t Feel Like an Afterthought

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but don’t fret if you haven’t found the most special woman in your life a gift just yet. Even though Mother’s Day happens every single year on the second Sunday of May (FYI, this year, it’s on May 8, 2022), sometimes the holiday just creeps up on you, and before you know it, you’re scouring the bare CVS shelves, searching for a present that won’t immediately give away the fact that you grabbed it at the drugstore en route to Mother’s Day lunch.
If you’re a serial procrastinator or you just plain forgot about Mother’s Day this year, we’ve got you covered. It’s getting down to the wire, but just because you left the gift-buying process until the last minute doesn’t mean you have to show up with a subpar present, or simply give up and arrive empty-handed. We’ve got you covered and found plenty of luxurious and thoughtful last-minute gifts that won’t look like an afterthought. Yes, you very well may have to accept the extra cost and pay for that expedited shipping, but if there’s anyone worth splurging on, it’s definitely mom. Below, see the best last-minute gifts for Mother’s Day that she’ll absolutely love.
La Maison du Chocolat Flowers Gift Box
Indulge her sweet tooth with a luxe box of chocolates.
UrbanStems The Peony
A gorgeous bouquet of flowers is always appreciated, especially when dreamy peonies are involved.
Cartier Baiser Vole Parfum
Treat her to a perfectly spring-y new fragrance, like this lovely Cartier perfume that features a blend of lily, tonka bean and heliotropin.
Betty Buzz Collection Pack
If she’s more into mocktails than cocktails, she’ll love these non-alcoholic sparkling mixers from Blake Lively’s newly launched Betty Buzz.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk Lipstick
There are few lipstick shades as universally flattering or beloved as Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk, and the new matte formula is so elegant.
Little Words Project Mama Necklace
If you’re searching for a gift for a new mother in your life, consider this adorable bracelet.
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Short PJ Set
A good night’s sleep is the best gift of all, and she’ll have the sweetest dreams in these silky PJs.
Beast Blender + Hydration System
This sleek blender is perfect for the smoothie-lover or gourmand in your life, but also for pretty much anyone who’s looking to update their blender situation. It’s super powerful, looks so chic sitting on the countertop and features special technology for a smooth, fast and relatively quiet blending process.
MagicLinen Matcha Green Short Waffle Bath Robe
Level up her loungewear aesthetic with this green linen robe.
Book of the Month Six-Month Membership
Your favorite bookworm will love a six-month BOTM membership, so she can select from the newest tomes. This one’s an especially great gift if you’re truly down to the wire, since you can complete the purchase mere minutes before seeing mom.
The Skinny Confidential The Iconic Ice Kit
Moms do a lot for us, and sometimes that means they don’t get as much sleep as they deserve, but this ice roller will give her a quick refresh and depuff.
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley 2018
The vino lover will so appreciate a bottle of Jordan’s newest anniversary release, a 2018 cab.
Astrid and Miyu Cancer Zodiac Pendant Necklace in Gold
A pretty pendant with her zodiac sign is a sweet and thoughtful personalized gift.
Deux Best Sellers Pack
She won’t be able to resist this vegan cookie dough that’s actually good for you.
Valmont l'Elixir des Glaciers Teint Majestueux
Mom deserves the most indulgent beauty routine of all, and Valmont’s l’Elixir des Glaciers Teint Majestueux just might be the most lavish tinted moisturizer out there.
Sleeper Atlanta Linen Dress in White
Summer is nearly upon us, and she’ll live in this breezy linen dress all season long.
Superga 2750 Emily White
Superga’s classic white sneakers never go out of style, but give mom an updated pair, like this new variation.
Vice Wines Cool Mom Gift Box
This aptly-named assortment of wines includes a pinot noir, rosé and sauvignon blanc.
Sisley Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil
This wonderfully indulgent black rose face oil is the epitome of luxury; it’s a silky smooth formula that goes that soothes, nourishes and softens.
Megan Roup The Sculpt Society Membership
The wellness aficionado will adore a subscription to Megan Roup’s Sculpt Society app, so she can keep up with workouts and meditations without having to head to the gym.
Trudon Aphélie
She’ll make this ladylike rose fragrance her new signature scent.
Made by Mary Hammered Cuff Bracelet
Update her arm candy with a simple gold cuff.
Baccarat Coeur Cupid Heart
The decor-minded mom will adore this elegant Baccarat heart.
Whispering Angel Rosé
Toast mom with a glass of rosé.
Tom Ford Soleil Lip Blush
Is this sheer, gold-flecked the most decadent lip balm out there? Probably, which is why it’s perfect for Mother’s Day.
Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Running Shoes
Replace her tired old running shoes with these bold pink sneakers.