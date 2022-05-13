Printfresh Just Debuted a Very Chic Home Collection—Shop the Best Pieces Now

Considering the state of the world over the past two years, it’s not surprising that we’ve all started to pay more attention to our nighttime attire. Pajamas have become far more of a sartorial statement than ever before, and set the stage for a restful night’s sleep—plus, a chic pair of PJs is far more acceptable (and luxurious) to lounge around in than an oversized ratty t-shirt. If you’re on the hunt for a stylish nightwear set, we highly recommend you consider checking out Printfresh, the luxe brand that debuted in 2017, offering customers a selection of crisp cotton printed PJ sets, nightgowns, robes and more. Now, they’re expanding into home decor for the first time, with a new collection including quilts, shams, sheets, shower curtains and even wallpaper, all in Printfresh’s signature bold prints.

“Printfresh has always wanted to do home products,” Amy Voloshin, the brand’s creative director and co-founder, told Observer. “We decided to start with some of our most beloved fan-favorites like the Bagheera Blush pattern, an iconic print that will be an instant home classic. The overall look of the collection is really about building on our foundation of beautiful, fun and joyful prints and bringing what we love from our pajamas to quilts, sheets and wallpaper. These home goods are all amazing vehicles for our sense of playful print and color.”

The initial 27-piece collection makes a strong case for adding a bold and bright touch to your home decor situation, whether it’s with one of the cheerful printed shams, colorful sheets or a cozy quilt. Those who aren’t afraid of statement patterns or shades could also add a chic accent wall, using one of the 11 different wallpaper prints. Similarly to Printfresh’s pajamas, the new home drop is composed of 100 percent organic cotton, which is ethically sourced in India and handcrafted in Jaipur.

While there are now plenty of brands venturing into the home market, Voloshin is confident in Printfresh’s unique contribution to the category, as the prints and colors “not only stand out, but are also a great mix of fun and sophistication – which can be hard to find. Even though we have a lot of whimsy and quirkiness in everything we do, we really focus on the importance of beautiful, high-quality materials and ethical practices. The added bonus is that the collection is on organic cotton, so you can sleep well knowing that the incredibly soft material was grown in a sustainable way.”

Printfresh’s new home collection is now available to shop online, and if you’re feeling extra, why not match your new printed pillow purchase to your favorite pajama pattern? Below, shop a selection of stylish pieces from the new launch.