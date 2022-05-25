Set Active Is Debuting an Exclusive Birthday Collection—Here’s What to Shop

Celeb-approved athleisure brand Set Active is celebrating its fourth birthday with a special new collection, and a few of the pieces might look familiar to longtime fans of the activewear. The Los Angeles-based brand, known for minimalist and versatile workout sets that you’ve surely spotted on everyone from Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber to Miranda Kerr and Alexa Demie, is debuting an exclusive 36-piece capsule to mark its four-year anniversary, including a few throwback styles.

The limited-edition drop will feature the return of three customer-favorite silhouettes from the brand’s original collection; the Jay Top, Box X Bra and Circle Logo Sweat. The launch will also include three of the brand’s most-beloved archived colorways, including Twilight (navy blue), Crush (blush pink) and Palm (deep green).

The collection includes plenty of the brand’s current silhouettes in the aforementioned limited-edition colorways, including sports bras, leggings, workout dresses, bike shorts and more in their cult-favorite Luxform fabrications (it’s super smooth and versatile, for an everyday athleisure look), as well as Sculptflex (a moisture-wicking material for medium to high-impact workouts) and Sportbody (the most compressive fabric for high-impact workouts) materials. And yes, for those that can’t get enough of Set Active’s famous one-shoulder sports bra style, that particular cut is available in all three limited-edition colors.

Set Active is also debuting a limited-edition trucker hat, because even though the brand only launched in 2017, they’re really embracing that early aughts nostalgia here.

The Set Active Birthday Collection ranges in price from $26 to $148, and launches online next week, on May 31. Below, take a peek at a few of our favorite piece to shop from the new drop.