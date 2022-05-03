The Best CBD Gummies for Sleep in 2022

Paid Advertisement by CBDfx

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

One of the most common uses for CBD is as an aid for attaining restful sleep, and if you’re interested in finding the right CBD product to help you fall asleep or sleep more soundly, you’re in the right place. We’ve selected five excellent CBD gummies for this article that we think are the best gummy products available for getting the healthy sleep you’re looking for.

But why choose CBD gummies for sleep? While there are plenty of options out there for effectively ingesting CBD, gummies have some advantages that some of the other forms of CBD don’t (which we’ll discuss in more detail later on).

We believe that the CBD gummies for sleep on this list are the best of the best. In making that determination, we considered several factors, such as the purity and potency of the hemp from which the CBD oil in the gummies was derived, the quality of the base ingredients, and the value proposition offered. Whichever gummy you choose, you can be confident that you will be getting top-shelf CBD gummies for sleep.

Best CBD Infused Gummies for Sleep 2022

There are seemingly countless CBD brands on the market and nearly as many CBD gummy products for sleep. Here are five high quality CBD gummies for sleep that more than meet our standards for safety and effectiveness.

CBDfx Gummies for Sleep With Melatonin are made from all-natural ingredients and are formulated specifically to assist in getting a full night’s rest. These tasty CBD gummies add a potent sleepfulness boost with melatonin. Melatonin, a natural hormone already inside the body, plays a significant role in regulating the sleep/wake cycle. Much like CBD, melatonin helps a person’s body perform in a natural way, only more effectively.

But CBDfx CBD Melatonin Gummies for Sleep don’t stop there. These gummies also add a proprietary blend of sleep terpenes to the mix. Terpenes are organic compounds in cannabis and other plants that are responsible for giving them their scents. They are frequently used in holistic treatments (think about how the scent of lavender, for instance, relaxes you) and as a base for essential oils. Terpenes have been found to contribute to the Entourage Effect, or the way in which the different compounds within cannabis work together more effectively than as individual components.

Of course, you also have CBDfx’s broad spectrum CBD hard at work in these gummies. Broad spectrum CBD filters out all detectable traces of THC from the CBD oil, but retains nearly all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids of the hemp plant. So, you get a robust CBD oil without the THC.

CBDfx Gummies for Sleep are available in a 1500 mg CBD size with 60 gummies. Each two-gummy serving contains 50 mg of CBD and 5 mg of melatonin, as well as magnesium, passion flower, chamomile, and lemon balm. These effective sleep gummies are also organic, vegan, and gluten-free.

SHOP NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

The addition of THC in CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD: Lemon Dream Indica makes for a different experience from that of our No. 1 sleep CBD gummies pick. THC is a powerful natural sleep aid on its own, and indica strains are particularly known for that property. But in these delicious gummies, THC is combined with full spectrum CBD and melatonin for an even more potent effect.

While these full-spectrum CBD gummies are excellent for getting a good night’s sleep, they also provide a pleasant mood-elevating response that’s perfect for unwinding before bed — one of the main benefits of adding hemp-derived delta-9 THC to CBD sleep gummies. While not everyone shopping for CBD gummies for sleep wants THC content in their gummy, those who do have a fantastic (legal!) choice in these CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD: Lemon Dream Indica.

Like all CBDfx products, these THC + CBD gummies for sleep are made with organically grown hemp oil that is free of pesticides, heavy metals, and other harmful chemicals. The hemp oil is extracted with a clean CO2 process that leaves no solvents behind for an exceptionally pure product. CBDfx backs their products with independent, third-party laboratory tests made public on their web page.

CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD: Lemon Dream Indica are available in a 500 mg size containing 20 gummies. Each serving of Lemon Dream THC gummies provides 25 mg of full spectrum CBD, 5 mg of delta-9 THC, and 3 mg of restful melatonin.

SHOP NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

Medterra’s CBD Edible Sleep Tight Gummies are made with natural strawberry extract for CBD gummy that’s as tasty as it is effective. These CBD infused gummies use a blend of natural ingredients known for their use as sleeping aids, including chamomile, passion flower, lemon balm, and, like the gummy products in our top two spots, melatonin.

These high-quality CBD gummies are available in 30-count and 5-count pouches. Each serving contains 25 mg of CBD isolate. Unlike full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD, CBD isolate is free of any other hemp compounds, and contains no traces of THC. That makes these gummies a good choice for those who prefer not to ingest THC, or for those who want to isolate the effects of CBD on its own.

SHOP NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

Cannabinoid Sleep CBD:CBG:CBN Gummies from Lazarus Naturals combine full spectrum CBD, CBG (known as the “Mother of All Cannabinoids”), and CBN (“the Ultimate Relaxation Cannabinoid”) for a soothing, restful effect that will lull you off to sleep nicely. Lazarus Naturals takes a seed-to-shelf approach, growing and processing their own organic hemp for complete control over product safety at every stage of its production.

These CBD gummies contain hemp oil that has been derived by means of an ethanol extraction process that is well-suited for full spectrum CBD oils, including the various desirable terpenes, cannabinoids, and other compounds present in the organic hemp source. Lazarus Naturals Sleep CBD:CBG:CBN Gummies are third-party tested to ensure every gummy is safe and free of pesticides and heavy metals, as well as to verify the CBD potency.

Lazarus Naturals Cannabinoid Sleep CBD:CBG:CBN Gummies are available in a 10-count pouch and a 40-count bottle. Each serving of these chewy gummies contains 15 mg of CBD, 5 mg of CBG, and 5 mg of CBN, supplemented with a healthy dosage of natural sleep aids lemon balm, chamomile, and passion flower. And these effective CBD gummies for sleep have a delicious lemon mango flavor.

SHOP NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

cbdMD’s CBD Melatonin Sleep-Aid Gummies are created with a proprietary broad spectrum CBD formula and boosted with natural herbs and compounds to provide a safe and non-habit-forming alternative to pharmaceutical and over-the-counter sleep remedies.

As with many of the other selections on this “best gummies” list, cbdMD CBD Melatonin Sleep-Aid Gummies add the restful power of melatonin, the body’s own natural sleep hormone. But these CBD gummies for sleep also add something the others don’t have in L-theanine, an amino acid associated with anxiety reduction and mood improvement. Rounding out the blend in these effective sleep gummies are ashwagandha, chamomile, and valerian extracts for that extra helping of relaxation.

cbdMD CBD Sleep-Aid Gummies come in a great raspberry flavor, and are available in a 60-count bottle with 25 mg of CBD per gummy. These CBD gummies for sleep are made with natural ingredients, and are vegan-friendly and gluten-free.

SHOP NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.

CBD for Sleep Enhancement

The recent surge in popularity of CBD and other cannabinoids as wellness supplements is a reflection of the many wellness benefits that CBD, or cannabidiol, has to offer. This is due to CBD’s positive interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system, helping the body to maintain homeostasis, or balance, in a number of organs and systems, including the brain and nervous system. In turn, this helps the body to regulate such crucial functions as mood, appetite, memory, immune function, stress, pain, motor control, and many others — including sleep.

Because of these many cannabidiol benefits, there are seemingly endless CBD products available on the market today, including CBD gummies, CBD capsules, CBD vape oil and other CBD vape products, CBD pain cream, CBD oil drops, CBD for dogs, CBD mushroom extract products, and THC oil products (such as a THC pen or the THC gummies on our gummies list above).

One of the big CBD benefits is helping users attain restful sleep every night. CBD interacts with the body’s serotonin system, which is involved in sleep regulation. This produces a calming effect that can even function as a mood enhancer, although CBD is not psychoactive like its relative, THC. This effect has a number of positive implications for sleep.

Research suggests that the calming properties of CBD are effective at reducing stress, which can lead to anxiety. While anxiety itself is not directly a sleep disorder, it can lead to sufferers experiencing lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep. And anxiety about getting enough sleep only feeds this negative cycle, making it extremely difficult for some to break out of it. But CBD can calm the mind and body, which in turn can reduce stress and open the door to relaxation.

Beyond calming an anxious mind, CBD shows potential for helping sufferers of insomnia. While research is still ongoing, studies suggest that it works by attenuating the root causes of sleeplessness, such as anxiety, pain, and frazzled nerves. The scientific consensus is that more research is definitely needed to understand the fascinating cannabidiol compound and really expand on the known benefits of CBD. But users can attest — and we encourage you to look at reviews on as many CBD sites as you can — that CBD has calming properties that many rely on for a good night’s sleep.

Why Choose CBD Gummies for Sleep?

There are many ways to ingest CBD oil today, and all of them have their own unique benefits. As CBD edibles, CBD gummies are discreet and simple to take, requiring no tools and leaving behind no odor or residue. This makes them attractive for those who don’t want to expose members of their households to smoke or exhaled vapor.

Gummies also travel well. They are much more temperature-stable than chocolate-based edibles and, unlike CBD tincture products, CBD gummies for sleep don’t have the potential to leak. Gummies are compact, and it’s easy to toss a few gummy treats into a sandwich bag and tuck it into a suitcase or a backpack. You don’t need to wash gummies down with anything, unlike capsules, and you won’t need to have a lighter or a charger handy either, when you take a gummy. Gummies may well be the very best choice for taking your CBD with you when you’re away from home.

But gummies also make a fantastic choice for a CBD home product. The dosage of CBD is precise and simple, as each gummy is uniform and contains a consistent amount of CBD and other active ingredients. And gummy products often come in vibrant flavors that make taking them a fun part of the experience on its own.

Lastly, because gummies are CBD edibles, their effects last much longer than CBD vape products or sublingual CBD oils. Depending on bioavailability factors (such as height, weight, CBD tolerance, and others), those CBD effects can last as long as six to eight hours. While CBD edibles take a bit longer to kick in (30 minutes to two hours, again depending on bioavailability factors), the long-lasting effects are well worth it.

Shopping for CBD Gummies

When shopping for CBD gummies, remember that quality counts, and so does value. Here are a few things to always be mindful of when shopping for CBD hemp products.

What to Look for in a CBD Gummy

First, only purchase CBD gummies and other CBD products made with organic hemp. Hemp is a plant that is extremely efficient in pulling chemicals out of its surrounding soil. If that soil contains pesticides, heavy metals, and other potentially harmful chemicals, that impurity will end up in your hemp CBD product. So, make sure your CBD company uses only organic CBD.

Also, make sure that the CBD is extracted cleanly from the hemp. Many cost-cutting brands will use extraction methods that leave behind solvent residues in the CBD which, again, will taint your product. We recommend CO2 extraction, which leaves behind no solvent residues, giving you pure and potent CBD in every product.

All reputable CBD brands will back their products with a third-party lab report, which will tell you the CBD, THC and other cannabinoid content, as well as warn you of any of the harmful chemicals we mentioned above. If you’re considering CBD products from a company that does not provide this level of transparency, you should find a new CBD company.

Lastly, make sure the other ingredients used in your gummies or other CBD products are all natural. Avoid artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

CBD Gummies and Sleep

Now that you know about the many sleep benefits of CBD and how to spot the best CBD products, you should be able to shop for gummies and other CBD sleep products with complete confidence. The gummy products featured in this article are all top-quality and produced by companies with excellent reputations. No matter which gummies you choose, you should get a good night’s sleep, along with the assurance that you’re using a pure and safe hemp product. We wish you all the best on your CBD journey.